Hidden In Connecticut's Coastal Corner Is This Town With Sandy Shoreline Strolls And A Cute Downtown

Tucked in the southwestern corner of the state of Connecticut is a coastal gem that offers old-world New England charm, along with a locale in short proximity to one of the most iconic cities in the world. The setting is Westport, Connecticut, a town of just over 25,000 residents that sits along the shores of the Long Island Sound. It's one of the most affluent suburbs in the area, and it's also rich in culture while preserving the land's beauty. The waterside setting of Westport has brought settlers here for close to 400 years, dating back to the Native Americans, and today, it's an idyllic town on the Connecticut coastline that is one of the most desired destinations in southern New England.

Situated on the waters that connect New England to the Atlantic, Westport is a picturesque community that is actually geographically closer to New York City than Connecticut's bustling and underrated capital city of Hartford. The scenes of day-to-day life in Westport make it feel like a world away, making it an ideal town for New York City travelers who want to also experience an oceanside setting devoid of city noise. The Saugatuck River winds through the adorable town filled with cute restaurants and shops to explore, and the white sand beaches of Westport will have you forgetting where you are on the map. Westport invites you to unwind and take in your surroundings.