Pennsylvania's Scenic Tucked-Away Park Near Pittsburgh Is A Quiet Haven For Birdwatching And Weddings
If you're looking for small towns perfect for a relaxing weekend away, you'll be spoiled for choice in western Pennsylvania. You'll find dozens of unique communities within an hour of Pittsburgh, like the underrated cultural hotspot of Greensburg or the historic shopping paradise of Ligonier. For nature-lovers, Butler is a hidden gem. This town of just over 13,000 people is about 35 miles north of Pittsburgh, and is home to Succop Nature Park, with peaceful trails that make it a favorite spot for birding and an idyllic setting for picture-perfect weddings.
Butler is also a historic city, established as the seat of Butler County in 1803. It was named for Revolutionary War General Richard Butler, which is fitting since the county was among the first large tracts of Depreciation and Donation Land parcels given to Revolutionary War soldiers. Like Pittsburgh, Butler's economic growth was largely driven by industry, including oil fields, natural gas, and steel. It's where Pullman Standard railroad freight cars were made starting in 1902. Armco Steel, started in 1906 as the Forged Steel Wheel Company and now known as AK Steel following a merger, remains one of the largest employers in the county. Despite this industrialization, half of Butler County's area is forested land, and those natural landscapes are a main draw for visitors.
The easiest way for most to get to Butler County is to drive from Pittsburgh, a convenient travel hub thanks to its international airport and Amtrak station. It's also in easy reach of northeast Ohio, about two hours from Akron and 2.5 hours from Cleveland. Whether you're looking for a unique venue for your big day or just want a place to escape the urban bustle, Succop Nature Park is one spot to keep on your radar.
Exploring Succop Nature Park with hiking and birdwatching
Succop Nature Park is far from the largest natural area in Pennsylvania — that honor goes to the 16,892-acre Pymatuning State Park, about 80 miles to the north, and the site of unique attractions like the Linesville Spillway and Meadville's Road Sign Sculpture Garden. While Succop Nature Park is compact in contrast, its 50 acres include two ponds along with fields and woodlands that provide a habitat for a variety of species. The park's 1.65 miles of trails are split into five loops, each ideal for spotting a different type of wildlife. Hit the Butterfly Trail in the summer to see monarch butterflies around the milkweed where they breed, or take the Pond Trail for glimpses of great blue herons and belted kingfishers.
Operated by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Succop Nature Park is considered one of the top bird-watching spots in the area. About 120 unique bird species have been spotted here, including ovenbirds, red-bellied woodpeckers, and blue-winged warblers. The trails are open daily from sunup to sundown all year for folks who want to explore on their own. For a guided tour, visit on Thursday mornings to join one of the free bird walks, which are led by naturalists from the Audubon Society.
The land that is now known as Succop Nature Park was first settled as a farm by the Maharg family in 1805. They built several structures that are still standing, including the Marcraig House, built in the 1830s, and a bank barn dating to 1883. Today, the renovated barn serves as the visitor center and houses the Audubon Nature Store and classrooms.
Planning your wedding in Succop Nature Park
The Marcraig House is a popular enough wedding venue that the property reserves it for this purpose on weekends from May through October. The pond-side pavilion can also be rented, expanding the capacity to 250 guests. You can still book an event here from November through April, though during that season the festivities move inside the Marcraig House, making this an option for smaller weddings (up to 60 people).
The variety of settings at Succop Nature Park is one of its main draws. You can say "I do" on the elegant Marcraig House walkway, in the adjoining field, or by the pond, and there's an equally wide array of backdrops for beautiful wedding photos. Wedding packages also include a customizable dinner buffet through Medure's Catering, which can prepare cuisines ranging from Italian to Indian.
One challenge of getting married in a nature preserve is figuring out where your guests can stay. This is where Succop Nature Park's proximity to Butler is a big plus. There are six major hotels right in Butler, along with about a dozen more in nearby Cranberry Township. The Hampton Inn Butler is the top-ranked local hotel, while the Comfort Inn & Suites is both the closest (less than four miles from the park) and ranked the best value. Golf enthusiasts can check out Conley Resort, about five minutes south, whose Stay & Play packages include at least one full 18-hole round. If the bride and groom want a more secluded stay, Heather Hill Inn is about a 15-minute drive to the northeast. Guests stay in a renovated 1821 farmhouse and have access to the 185-acre property's scenic trails down to Powder Mill Creek, which are especially beautiful when the crocuses and daffodils bloom in the spring.