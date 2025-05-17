One Of The Most Charming Boroughs In America Is A Shopping Paradise Tucked Away In Pennsylvania
As a tourist destination, Pennsylvania's reputation usually centers strongly around Philadelphia, with maybe the Poconos and Delaware Water Gap thrown in for good measure. But looking beyond its eastern corridor, the Keystone State has plenty of charming destinations that are more than worth a visit. Many of Pennsylvania's best small towns are especially great for unique shopping experiences. For example, the charming Pennsylvania town of Brookville features Victorian streets, eclectic shops, and vintage finds. And the often-overlooked Western Pennsylvania is not free of worthwhile small-town stops either. About an hour outside of Pittsburgh is the lovely community of Ligonier, a cozy hamlet that blends top-notch shopping and a formidable historic prestige.
From any angle, Ligonier is almost the dictionary definition of a beautiful American small town. The town's vintage architecture meshes perfectly with the serene backdrop of Western Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains. And with this antique charm comes plenty of terrific boutique stores and unique shopping experiences. But Ligonier's history goes back even further than its 19th-century aesthetic. Right in the heart of the town is the site of one of the oldest military forts in Pennsylvania, dating back to before the United States was even a country! As if that wasn't enough, Ligonier is also nestled within one of Pennsylvania's most beautiful outdoor destinations.
Ligonier highlights the best of Western Pennsylvania — both the old and the new
The township of Ligonier was officially established in 1822, but the town's origins extend much further back into the mid-1700s. The region was a major theater of the French and Indian War, when French and British troops fought over control of what is today Western Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas. The town very much wears its history on its sleeve, particularly in the Ligonier Historic District. As a national historic landmark, the Ligonier Historic District includes more than 400 buildings across two sites, dating from 1944 back to 1790! One of the most impressive historic sites in Ligonier is the Compass Inn Museum, which dates back to 1799 and now stands as a historic preserve maintained by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
Ligonier's most prominent historic landmark is also the hardest to miss. Right off of the Lincoln Highway and South Market Street is the impressive Fort Ligonier, a historic site and museum that protects a major British fort that served as a staging area for the 1758 Forbes Expedition (a military campaign that included a young British officer by the name of George Washington). While Pennsylvania's military history tends to revolve around the heavily visited town of Gettysburg and its bloody Civil War battlefield, Fort Ligonier provides excellent insight into an even earlier period of American history with informative exhibits and historical reenactments.
Today, Ligonier is also one of Pennsylvania's best small-town shopping destinations. You can find dozens of lovely specialty boutique shops across the town, with wares ranging from handmade clothing to arts and crafts and even unique pet products. With more than 60 specialty shops, Ligonier is an unmissable stop for anyone in need of a memorable gift or a one-of-a-kind shopping spree.
Ligonier is also a gateway to one of Pennsylvania's most beautiful regions
Located on the eastern side of Westmoreland County, Ligonier lies within the heart of Pennsylvania's ravishing Laurel Highlands region. The Laurel Highlands are a vibrant mountainous region forged by the scenic Allegheny Mountains stretching across southwestern Pennsylvania. Not only do the Laurel Highlands offer views that rival more famous Pennsylvania outdoor destinations like the Poconos, but they arguably offer some of Pennsylvania's best outdoor experiences.
Ligonier, having claimed a top spot in a particularly scenic stretch of the region, offers easy access to many of the Laurel Highlands' best parks. Just a short drive from downtown Ligonier is the tranquil Linn Run State Park and its splendid woodland hiking trails. Right next door is the massive 50,000-acre Forbes State Forest, which includes Pennsylvania's highest point at the summit of the 3,213-foot Mount Davis. About 45 minutes from Ligonier is the crown jewel of the Laurel Highlands region, the outstanding Ohiopyle State Park. With incredible Laurel Highlands views (including several waterfalls), ample trails, and some of the country's best whitewater rafting, Ohiopyle State Park is one of the East Coast's most underrated spots for outdoor thrills.
Not that Ligonier "only" has beautiful scenes of nature at its back door. The region is also home to more modern wonders like Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house. And if you want to indulge in some family-friendly thrills, just down the road from Ligonier is the fun Idlewild and SoakZone amusement park. All of Ligonier's many, many charms are just a one- to two-hour drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, making it a top spot for a memorable Western Pennsylvania day trip!