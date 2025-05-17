One Of The Most Charming Boroughs In America Is A Shopping Paradise Tucked Away In Pennsylvania

The township of Ligonier was officially established in 1822, but the town's origins extend much further back into the mid-1700s. The region was a major theater of the French and Indian War, when French and British troops fought over control of what is today Western Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas. The town very much wears its history on its sleeve, particularly in the Ligonier Historic District. As a national historic landmark, the Ligonier Historic District includes more than 400 buildings across two sites, dating from 1944 back to 1790! One of the most impressive historic sites in Ligonier is the Compass Inn Museum, which dates back to 1799 and now stands as a historic preserve maintained by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society.

Ligonier's most prominent historic landmark is also the hardest to miss. Right off of the Lincoln Highway and South Market Street is the impressive Fort Ligonier, a historic site and museum that protects a major British fort that served as a staging area for the 1758 Forbes Expedition (a military campaign that included a young British officer by the name of George Washington). While Pennsylvania's military history tends to revolve around the heavily visited town of Gettysburg and its bloody Civil War battlefield, Fort Ligonier provides excellent insight into an even earlier period of American history with informative exhibits and historical reenactments.

Today, Ligonier is also one of Pennsylvania's best small-town shopping destinations. You can find dozens of lovely specialty boutique shops across the town, with wares ranging from handmade clothing to arts and crafts and even unique pet products. With more than 60 specialty shops, Ligonier is an unmissable stop for anyone in need of a memorable gift or a one-of-a-kind shopping spree.