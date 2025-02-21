One Of Pennsylvania's Most Unique Roadside Attractions Is A Funky Free-To-Visit Sculpture Garden Park

Pennsylvania is no flyover state, being chock-full of wildly creative art attractions, including one of America's most colorful landmarks. What makes these sites so inviting is that many are free, outdoors, and as enriching as they are surprising. For those lucky enough to take a road trip through the fascinating state, you'll notice that Pennsylvania's roadside attractions also take whimsy to a whole new level. From a giant, shoe-shaped building serving as an Airbnb to a Big Mac museum with a giant hamburger sculpture, you never know what you'll see. PennDOT Road Sign Sculpture Garden in Meadville is one of the most unique of these roadside oddities, boasting nearly a quarter of a mile of metal road signs artfully blended to assemble a 1,200-foot mural.

The symmetry of using upcycled road signs for the imaginative roadside project isn't lost on anyone, nor are the clever designs used to create the funky display. One piece of the eye-catching mural features a sign that says "Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful," while the petals of a flower sculpture are made of "one way" signs that point in all different directions. Hot air balloons seem to be launching from the mural wall itself, and as the directional arrows that border it seem to instruct, a giant Ferris wheel spins with a downward tug. Unlike other creative, unique outdoor art gardens in the state that reside in cities, this art display is even more accessible, as it can be seen while driving from point A to point B.