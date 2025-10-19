New Hampshire's Antiques Alley Is Jam-Packed With Hidden Vintage Treasures On A Short And Scenic Route

If 18th-century furniture inflames your passions, then New Hampshire's Antique Alley may become your personal Vegas. Connecting Lee and Concord — a picturesque New England city with the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature — in southern New Hampshire along routes 4 and 202, the stretch counts more than 500 antique dealers. Some establishments, like RS Butler's Trading Company, fill multiple buildings; meanwhile, Parker-French Antique Center houses 135 dealers alone. The wider region also has no shortage of antique outlets, with a more than a dozen within a 25-mile radius of Antique Alley.

Whichever you visit, each offers a treasure hunt worthy of the PBS show "Antiques Roadshow." While some antique dealers primarily fit a rustic New England theme that spans the 1700s to the 1970s, nearly all these outlets cast a large net when it comes to inventory to offer something for everyone. Firebird Farm Antiques in Lee is a great example, with quilts, furniture, jewelry, toys, scrap books, ephemera, stoneware, and more covering two and a half levels in a mid-1800s' barn. Another is Coveway Antiques in Northwood, where multiple dealers sell forged and cast iron, militaria, fine glass, pottery, bottles, and books. Just remember that the stock at all is constantly refreshing, as a continuous stream of antiques goes in and out the door.