New Hampshire's Antiques Alley Is Jam-Packed With Hidden Vintage Treasures On A Short And Scenic Route
If 18th-century furniture inflames your passions, then New Hampshire's Antique Alley may become your personal Vegas. Connecting Lee and Concord — a picturesque New England city with the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature — in southern New Hampshire along routes 4 and 202, the stretch counts more than 500 antique dealers. Some establishments, like RS Butler's Trading Company, fill multiple buildings; meanwhile, Parker-French Antique Center houses 135 dealers alone. The wider region also has no shortage of antique outlets, with a more than a dozen within a 25-mile radius of Antique Alley.
Whichever you visit, each offers a treasure hunt worthy of the PBS show "Antiques Roadshow." While some antique dealers primarily fit a rustic New England theme that spans the 1700s to the 1970s, nearly all these outlets cast a large net when it comes to inventory to offer something for everyone. Firebird Farm Antiques in Lee is a great example, with quilts, furniture, jewelry, toys, scrap books, ephemera, stoneware, and more covering two and a half levels in a mid-1800s' barn. Another is Coveway Antiques in Northwood, where multiple dealers sell forged and cast iron, militaria, fine glass, pottery, bottles, and books. Just remember that the stock at all is constantly refreshing, as a continuous stream of antiques goes in and out the door.
Celebrating antiques
While the antique stores do brisk business through the warmer months, traffic and interest arguably reach an apex in early August. That's when the state's annual Antiques Week takes place, with large shows on every day. In 2025, this starts with Granite State Antique Shows in Milford on August 3, followed by shows each day Deerfield, Concord, and finally in Manchester with the New Hampshire Antiques Show, an event where 60 professional dealers annually debut their latest hidden treasures.
Meanwhile, southern New Hampshire's dedication to antiquing goes beyond Antique Alley. In fact, one of the state's largest antiques emporiums is in Milford, home to a swinging bridge that offers a serene stroll over a tranquil river. There, at the New Hampshire Antique Co-op, 200 dealers and 2,000 consigners fill 20,000 square feet of space with period furniture, fine art, porcelain, jewelry, coins, collectibles, books, and so much more. In Laconia — a town situated between two of New Hampshire's prettiest lakes — Laconia Antiques Center matches with 22,000 square and 150 dealers. Which of the region's antique stores is the best remains a friendly, ongoing debate. In a 2024 survey for Manchester-based WMUR-TV, the top choices included Concord Antiques in Concord, Black Rose Antiques and Oddities in Loudon, and Rockin' Thru the Ages Antiques and Collectibles in Laconia.
Antiquing in the alley
As one of New Hampshire's primary east-west roads, Route 4 gets its share of traffic, with jams at peak times and regular road construction. Outside these occasional sticking points, reaching Antiques Alley is easy, thanks to its proximity to New Hampshire's major cities and interstates 93 and 95 on either end. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is also just 30 miles south and hosts a half-dozen car rental agencies. That's important because a car is the only way to explore Antiques Alley, as no buses or guided tours pass through. The nearest Amtrak station is in Durham, a few miles east of Antiques Alley.
The chances of finding hidden treasures improves with some preparation, too. Authenticity is always a concern in antiquing, so it may be smart to shop at members of the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association, which has a strict code of ethics. Spring and summer are considered the best seasons for antiquing, both for the warmer weather and plethora of antique events and markets. It can help to focus on a particular type of antique to allow a more thorough pre-trip study session of identifying key makers, sought-after versions, and current values. Also remember that hidden treasures are often just that — hidden. So, dig deep into the shelves and shadows. Lastly, if a find seems too good to be true, it probably is.