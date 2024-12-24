New Hampshire's Old Swinging Bridge Offers A Serene Stroll Over A Tranquil River

In most cases, swinging is not a characteristic of bridges that brings much appeal. One exception, however, can be found in Milford, New Hampshire — 35 miles south of the state capital, Concord, the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature. Here, the swing of the 200-foot, 19th-century footbridge crossing the Souhegan River is the town's primary attraction, earning a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Milford Swing Bridge is also one of only two suspension footbridges in the country built by the once mighty Berlin Iron Bridge Company that survives. The swing itself is also relatively minor except if coaxed out by intentional jumps and stomps by crossers or gusty gales by mother nature. Indeed, it was the previous bridge, built in wood, that earned the sobriquet, which was passed on to the current.

That first bridge was built in 1850 and swayed enough to sweep a woman off to her death in 1857. That was replaced by a sturdier bridge that the river soon washed away in a flood. It wasn't until 1889 that the current iron edifice was bolted in. Holding the suspension bridge together for nearly 140 years are steel cables secured by three-story-tall uprights. The Berlin Iron Bridge Company also added some Victorian style in the ornate finials and lattice girders that still imbue the bridge with a distinct romantic flavor (although somewhat tempered by the chain-link fencing that now covers the girders for safety reasons).