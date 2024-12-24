New Hampshire's Old Swinging Bridge Offers A Serene Stroll Over A Tranquil River
In most cases, swinging is not a characteristic of bridges that brings much appeal. One exception, however, can be found in Milford, New Hampshire — 35 miles south of the state capital, Concord, the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature. Here, the swing of the 200-foot, 19th-century footbridge crossing the Souhegan River is the town's primary attraction, earning a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Milford Swing Bridge is also one of only two suspension footbridges in the country built by the once mighty Berlin Iron Bridge Company that survives. The swing itself is also relatively minor except if coaxed out by intentional jumps and stomps by crossers or gusty gales by mother nature. Indeed, it was the previous bridge, built in wood, that earned the sobriquet, which was passed on to the current.
That first bridge was built in 1850 and swayed enough to sweep a woman off to her death in 1857. That was replaced by a sturdier bridge that the river soon washed away in a flood. It wasn't until 1889 that the current iron edifice was bolted in. Holding the suspension bridge together for nearly 140 years are steel cables secured by three-story-tall uprights. The Berlin Iron Bridge Company also added some Victorian style in the ornate finials and lattice girders that still imbue the bridge with a distinct romantic flavor (although somewhat tempered by the chain-link fencing that now covers the girders for safety reasons).
A bridge to the past — and future
Another reason the Milford Swing Bridge wins so much affection is the window it provides to the past. Like many other small New England towns in the 19th century, Milford used its river to power mills of all types. The human power that kept the mills running and producing goods usually lived nearby. To ease the way to the two main mills at the time — the French & Heald plant and the McLane Furniture Factory — the first footbridge was built, followed in subsequent decades by the others. Today, the mills are long gone and replaced by apartments and a gas station. However, the bridge remains, but for how long was an open question until very recently.
Almost a century and a half of time, weather, and traffic have not been kind to the Milford Swing Bridge. An assessment by an engineering firm in 2015 revealed a dire condition of decay that threatened to close the bridge entirely unless significant — and expensive — restoration took place. The community rallied and found some success, winning a spot in the state's Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan, approved by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor. According to the plan, the Swing Bridge will receive $900,000 for its restoration, ensuring future generations will keep crossing. Take your own swing when visiting this nearby New Hampshire wine town full of charm and enjoying the award-winning entertainment and eclectic shops in Keene.