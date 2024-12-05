Situated Between Two Of New Hampshire's Prettiest Lakes Is A Town With Unsurpassed Beauty
What's in between two lakes and likes to rev up the engine? The answer is none other than Laconia, where bike rallies meet water adventures. This city is the ideal destination for a stress-free vacation in New Hampshire. With lakeside recreation galore, scenic hiking and biking trails, and exciting winter sports, Laconia provides year-round adventure. Plus, it offers an arcade experience like no other. And that's just the beginning.
Only an hour and a half drive north of Boston, Laconia boasts some of the best fall foliage in the New England region. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or an extended stay, the city's central location in the heart of the state is perfect for exploring the surrounding lakes and mountains. Plus, with a wide variety of accommodations — from quaint bed-and-breakfasts to luxury lakeside resorts — you'll find something to suit every style and budget. There's so much to look forward to, and you won't run out of things to do anytime soon.
Laconia's beauty is a spectacular backdrop for activites
To the east of the city, Lake Winnipesaukee invites visitors to take a dip and cruise around. Make your way to the Weirs Beach area to sink your toes in the sand and hop aboard the MS Mount Washington. This 230-foot ship takes you to the nearby islands, with narrated tours to learn about the history of the area. Aside from being on the water, swing by Funspot — the largest arcade in the world — to beat the highest Mario Kart. With more than 600 games available, this hotspot features all your childhood favorites, like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Galaga, and more.
West of Laconia, Lake Winnisquam makes for a calmer retreat. To say that this lake is pretty is an understatement. Hiking enthusiasts will love the stunning views at Ahern State Park. Stretching 3,500 feet along the lake, this hidden gem's sandy beaches invite you to relax, minus the usual crowds. Whether swimming, fishing, hiking, or biking, Ahern State Park's peaceful atmosphere make it a must-visit. Those who enjoy boating can take their non-motorized vessels and head towards Pot Island, one of the five on the lake. And if you're visiting in the winter, you might have the whole area to yourself for snowshoeing and fat biking. Take note that there are no facilities on-site.
Annual motorcycle event attracts adrenaline seekers
As pristine as Laconia's nature is in the fall and spring, summer is when daredevils come out to play. Every June, the city hosts its annual Motorcycle Week, or as the locals call it, Bike Week. As one of the largest and oldest motorcycle rallies in the country, this can't-miss event features custom bike shows, races, charity rides, live music, non-stop entertainment, and more. Bike Week takes place on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, so expect breathtaking views alongside the roar of engines. When you hit the road, the twists and turns toward Mount Washington will make you feel like you're in "Easy Rider."
Since the event attracts thousands of visitors, it's best to pre-plan your accommodations. The NASWA Resort is the designated hotel for Bike Week attendees, but you can also rough it out at Pine Hollow Campground, which is equipped with tent sites and motorhomes, 30-amp electric and full hookups, as well as a swimming pool to cool off in. Although there is no shortage of fun in Laconia, just a 20-minute drive away is Meredith, another lakeside New Hampshire town full of activities.