California's Gorgeous Mountain Town Is A High Sierra Escape Surrounded By Scenic Campsites, Lakes, And Trails

South of Graeagle, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area offers nearly 20 alpine lakes and streams. All of these are stunningly framed by rugged granite peaks and dense pine forests. Visitors can explore well-known lakes such as Gold Lake, Long Lake, and Salmon Lake, which are swimmable; Gold Lake is also stocked with trout, making it popular for fishing and water activities. Beyond these, the basin is dotted with many smaller alpine lakes that offer peaceful, scenic settings ideal for picnics, birdwatching, and spotting wildlife.

Over 30 miles of trails branch out from trailheads across the basin. There's the 4.3-mile Round Lake Loop Trail, which passes six lakes in a single scenic hike. The town also has a short, paved path that leads to a panoramic overlook of Frazier Falls as it tumbles into the valley below. With access to portions of the Pacific Crest Trail, hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers can venture even deeper into the wilderness.

Nestled in California's Sierra Nevada, the underrated Plumas-Eureka State Park is a place where visitors can find adventure and solace. Only 5 miles from Graeagle, this park offers campsites for tents and RVs. Those looking to have a solo camping trip should bring essentials like a reliable sleeping bag and a dependable water container. Trails like the Jamison Mine Trail lead past historic mining sites and sparkling high-country lakes, offering hikers a rewarding mix of natural beauty and Gold Rush heritage along its uphill route. Along the way, interpretive events highlight the area's mining past. Madora Lake Loop, on the other hand, is ideal for birdwatching and peaceful walks through wildflower-dotted meadows.