California's Gorgeous Mountain Town Is A High Sierra Escape Surrounded By Scenic Campsites, Lakes, And Trails
One of the best places to experience the crisp air of California's High Sierra is the mountain town of Graeagle. Tucked into Plumas County's northern Sierra Nevada and surrounded by glacial lakes, wooded trails, and sweeping views, the town offers a peaceful yet vibrant retreat. Its roots can be traced back to the early 1900s, when the Graeagle Lumber Company's Box Factory employed thousands and fueled the region's timber industry. Even after the mill closed in 1956, the town retained its character thanks to the West family, who purchased it in 1958 and preserved its '50s-era charm.
Graeagle's remote mountain setting feels worlds away, yet it's closer than you'd expect. Located just over an hour's drive from Reno, Nevada — the world's "Biggest Little City" with walkable streets and a major airport — it's an accessible escape for weekend trips and extended stays alike. Once you get there, the town unfolds as a playground for outdoor recreation. Visitors can set up camp beneath tall pines, hike miles of scenic trails beside peaceful lakes, or tee off at championship golf courses framed by the Sierra peaks.
Lakes, camping, and trails around Graeagle
South of Graeagle, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area offers nearly 20 alpine lakes and streams. All of these are stunningly framed by rugged granite peaks and dense pine forests. Visitors can explore well-known lakes such as Gold Lake, Long Lake, and Salmon Lake, which are swimmable; Gold Lake is also stocked with trout, making it popular for fishing and water activities. Beyond these, the basin is dotted with many smaller alpine lakes that offer peaceful, scenic settings ideal for picnics, birdwatching, and spotting wildlife.
Over 30 miles of trails branch out from trailheads across the basin. There's the 4.3-mile Round Lake Loop Trail, which passes six lakes in a single scenic hike. The town also has a short, paved path that leads to a panoramic overlook of Frazier Falls as it tumbles into the valley below. With access to portions of the Pacific Crest Trail, hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers can venture even deeper into the wilderness.
Nestled in California's Sierra Nevada, the underrated Plumas-Eureka State Park is a place where visitors can find adventure and solace. Only 5 miles from Graeagle, this park offers campsites for tents and RVs. Those looking to have a solo camping trip should bring essentials like a reliable sleeping bag and a dependable water container. Trails like the Jamison Mine Trail lead past historic mining sites and sparkling high-country lakes, offering hikers a rewarding mix of natural beauty and Gold Rush heritage along its uphill route. Along the way, interpretive events highlight the area's mining past. Madora Lake Loop, on the other hand, is ideal for birdwatching and peaceful walks through wildflower-dotted meadows.
Golf and eats in Graeagle
Bring your clubs, because Graeagle is home to a number of golf courses. Graeagle Meadows Golf Course is a picturesque 18-hole championship layout. The course stretches 6,725 yards through towering pines, open meadows, and sparkling water features. Known for its extreme golf and recognized by Golf Digest as one of the best places to play, it offers challenging play with sweeping views of the surrounding Sierra landscape.
A short drive away, the Grizzly Ranch Golf Club, a Bob Cupp design, consistently ranks as the number one public course in the Sierra Nevada. Its carefully crafted fairways and strategic bunkering reward accuracy and smart course management. For golfers seeking a dramatic test, the Dragon Golf Course at Nakoma Resort winds along elevated terrain above the Feather River. While playing, one can find stunning vistas. Together, these courses make Graeagle a true destination for golf enthusiasts.
Post-round, head to Main Street's red-hut eateries and local favorites. Cuccia's is the town's Italian standby for pasta, pizza, and an extensive wine list. It is wise to reserve ahead of time due to the restaurant's popularity. For contemporary American plates, try Firewoods at Gray Eagle Lodge, which offers hearty mountain cuisine featuring pot pies and steaks. If you want to pair panoramic fairway views with your meal, the Graeagle Meadows Clubhouse Restaurant should be your pick. Here, you can enjoy fresh and flavorful American fare from a spacious deck.