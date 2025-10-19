Louisiana's 'Rubboard Capital' Is A Fiery Cultural Town With Rhythm, Art, And An Infamous Plantation

People associate Louisiana with vibrant city festivals and being the crawfish capital of the world, so it's no surprise that one of its cities is famous for its instrumental involvement in zydeco beats. Sunset is a great place to experience Cajun culture, not too far from the underrated town of Lafayette's New Orleans vibes; it's located 17 miles from Lafayette Regional Airport and 132 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. This musical mecca began as a railroad town and agricultural community in the 1900s with a large population of French, Creole, and Cajun residents. Charming antique shops and cafes fill the town today, which has grown to a bustling community known for its musical contributions and intricate history.

Sunset is affectionately named the 'Rubboard Capital of the World' because of resident Tee Don Landry and his frottoir creations. A frottoir, or a rubboard, is a metal washboard-type instrument zydeco musicians wear on their chest, commonly associated with Creole, Cajun, and Calypso music. Tee Don inherited the craft from his father, Willy Landry, who created the first rubboard in 1946. Musicians from all over the world have bought rubboards from Landry, including Kid Rock, ZZ Top, and Rihanna; he proudly keeps track of his 4,000 zydeco creations by tagging them on a map.

After you've picked up your shiny new rubboard, enjoy some celebratory Zydeco Oysters at Cafe Josephine, a beautiful rustic nook where you can savor tantalizing regional favorites. For those who prefer a cute boutique style restaurant, DDee's Cafe is a good place for burgers, sandwiches, and dessert. If you happen to be visiting in June and like air shows, Rockin' on the Runway is a yearly event where you can watch pilots performing daredevil stunts while you enjoy refreshments, dancing, and live music.