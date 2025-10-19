Louisiana's 'Rubboard Capital' Is A Fiery Cultural Town With Rhythm, Art, And An Infamous Plantation
People associate Louisiana with vibrant city festivals and being the crawfish capital of the world, so it's no surprise that one of its cities is famous for its instrumental involvement in zydeco beats. Sunset is a great place to experience Cajun culture, not too far from the underrated town of Lafayette's New Orleans vibes; it's located 17 miles from Lafayette Regional Airport and 132 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. This musical mecca began as a railroad town and agricultural community in the 1900s with a large population of French, Creole, and Cajun residents. Charming antique shops and cafes fill the town today, which has grown to a bustling community known for its musical contributions and intricate history.
Sunset is affectionately named the 'Rubboard Capital of the World' because of resident Tee Don Landry and his frottoir creations. A frottoir, or a rubboard, is a metal washboard-type instrument zydeco musicians wear on their chest, commonly associated with Creole, Cajun, and Calypso music. Tee Don inherited the craft from his father, Willy Landry, who created the first rubboard in 1946. Musicians from all over the world have bought rubboards from Landry, including Kid Rock, ZZ Top, and Rihanna; he proudly keeps track of his 4,000 zydeco creations by tagging them on a map.
After you've picked up your shiny new rubboard, enjoy some celebratory Zydeco Oysters at Cafe Josephine, a beautiful rustic nook where you can savor tantalizing regional favorites. For those who prefer a cute boutique style restaurant, DDee's Cafe is a good place for burgers, sandwiches, and dessert. If you happen to be visiting in June and like air shows, Rockin' on the Runway is a yearly event where you can watch pilots performing daredevil stunts while you enjoy refreshments, dancing, and live music.
An artsy town with musical roots
Visitors enjoy strolling through this picturesque town in search of antiques and souvenirs because of eclectic shops like Jerilyn's Fused Glass Gallery & Art Studio, filled with colorful mosaics and gorgeous wind chimes. This studio and gallery, located at 819 Napoleon Avenue, is where Jerilyn and her husband Cecil sell and display their art — beautiful jewelry, masks, and glass fish. Wine aficionados love the monthly Uncorked Art Walk, where they can stroll Napoleon Avenue and visit various galleries, complete with wine and snacks.
Travelers on the search for something cool and vintage will appreciate The Funky Flea, an art gallery and flea market full of retro finds. Walking through this store is like getting lost in the past, as you spot an old toy phone you used to play with or a coffee cup just like your grandma had. There is even a nice selection of cast iron pots and kitchenware if you want to bring home a memento to get you started on your new-found love for Cajun meals.
Rhythms at Sunset is a free event that takes place in Sunset Park, from May to July, where you can enjoy live music and mix with the locals. May is also the time when the town hosts its annual Sunset Herb & Garden Festival at the Marie Street Festival Grounds, where visitors can purchase a variety of plants, flowers, and hand-crafted artisanal goods. There is even a garden for kids with face painting and cool arts and crafts. Despite its modest population of 3,026 in 2023, this vibrant town has a ton of local culture and a booming arts scene.
A town with agriculture origins and a historic plantation
Traveling through the South, you might see unrestored plantation homes along America's undisturbed historic landscape harboring a lot of history, and Sunset is no different. The Chretien Point Plantation, located just 3 miles outside of town, is an old cotton plantation and the inspiration for Scarlett O'Hara's iconic staircase from "Gone With the Wind". The 20-acre plantation offers a haunting glimpse of the town's antebellum roots and is rumored to be haunted from the Civil War battles that took place here. The house suffered cannonball damage in the war; while the mansion retains its luxurious interior decorations, the plantation serves as a reminder of the region's controversial history. Visitors can still see evidence of this historic battle though a bullet hole in the front door.
The plantation was home to Hippolyte and Felicite Chretien in the 1800s and has seen a lot of tragedy in its day, including a bout of yellow fever which took the life of the couple's young son in 1838 and Hippolyte's soon after. Felicite took over the plantation and eventually had to shoot an unwelcome intruder whose bloodstains remained on the stairs long after his death. Chretien Point used to be available as a wedding venue and offered tours of the plantation, but no public tours are available today. The property is currently a private residence belonging to Louis J. Cornay and his wife, who have since restored the property.
While there aren't a lot of places to stay in Sunset except for a couple of roadside inns and motels, nearby towns like Lafayette and Opelousas have plenty of popular options like Howard Johnson and Doubletree. For a beautiful rustic stay at a boutique hotel, try The Juliet in Lafayette, with Corinthian columns and luxury suites.