This Fantasy-Filled Corner Of New Zealand Is A Storybook Escape With Hobbit Holes And Scenic Waterfalls
There's a mystical place overseas you might think you'd only ever see in the movies — but off-screen, it's real. Matamata, New Zealand, is a fantasy land brought to life — and you might recognize it from "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. With lush greenery, incredible waterfalls, and emerald pastures, this place is a dream destination for those obsessed with Middle-earth — and for anyone wanting to experience a slice of pure magic.
International travelers can fly into Auckland International Airport and take a bus about two hours away, or fly regionally into Hamilton or Rotorua, roughly 45 minutes to an hour's drive away, respectively. From Matamata town, Hobbiton is about a 15-minute car ride.
At its heart is the Hobbiton Movie Set, the town's primary attraction. The property still features 44 hobbit holes in various states of completion, though some are undergoing restoration. Tours operate daily and last approximately 2.5 hours from The Shire's Rest. It's recommended to visit between September and November, when the gardens are at their freshest, blossoming with new growth. If you plan to spend 10 days in New Zealand – or even just five — Matamata is an enchanting, must-visit stop.
Beyond The Hobbiton where you'll find the most scenic waterfalls
Matamata is so much more than hobbits and fantasies coming to life — it is New Zealand, after all, a land renowned for mesmerizing landscapes across the country. One natural wonder — Wairere Falls — is temporarily closed, according to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, due to a dangerous rockfall in June 2025. However, even from a distance, the views of the cascading falls are stunning. When open, the trek is about three hours round-trip through an abundant forest and steep valleys, showing the breathtaking scenery of Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park.
Even though this trail is as of this writing, alternative routes offer spectacular views. One option is the Wairoa Stream Track in Kerikeri, which meanders through bushland and passes two waterfalls, including Te Wairere Waterfall. The track is generally considered easy to intermediate, but proper footwear is essential, especially on uneven, wet, or slippery terrain. While it's not as highly sought-after as the movie set, this is real-life admiration — a nature escape that feels just as cinematic.
Other things to do in Matamata
Matamata is a place of relaxation mixed with Hollywood delight. In fact, there's almost nowhere naturally like it in the States — maybe an enchanting stroll along Oregon's "Hobbit Trail" leading to a secret beach – but New Zealand's landscape is on another level. While "The Hobbiton" movie set and the cascading falls are unique draws, there are other activities that make Matamata an adventurous retreat.
Those seeking relaxation can escape to the Opal Hot Springs, with sparkling indoor, outdoor, and private pools. History buffs can head to the Firth Tower Museum, which includes 13 buildings and offers exhibits on local rural life. It also hosts weddings and private functions.
Foodies are in for a real treat in Matamata. Don't worry, you won't be eating like Frodo. Stop by the Redoubt Bar & Eatery for some cheesy bread or a crispy pork belly. If that's not your jam, you can try a more formal dinner at Osteria Matamata, serving up mouthwatering Italian dishes like various pizzas, pappardelle, and chicken parmigiana. Matamata is one of the well-rounded trips full of outstanding tours, otherworldly views, and even a belly-filling cuisine. It's one of those journeys you'll tell everyone about.