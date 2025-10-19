This Fantasy-Filled Corner Of New Zealand Is A Storybook Escape With Hobbit Holes And Scenic Waterfalls

There's a mystical place overseas you might think you'd only ever see in the movies — but off-screen, it's real. Matamata, New Zealand, is a fantasy land brought to life — and you might recognize it from "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. With lush greenery, incredible waterfalls, and emerald pastures, this place is a dream destination for those obsessed with Middle-earth — and for anyone wanting to experience a slice of pure magic.

International travelers can fly into Auckland International Airport and take a bus about two hours away, or fly regionally into Hamilton or Rotorua, roughly 45 minutes to an hour's drive away, respectively. From Matamata town, Hobbiton is about a 15-minute car ride.

At its heart is the Hobbiton Movie Set, the town's primary attraction. The property still features 44 hobbit holes in various states of completion, though some are undergoing restoration. Tours operate daily and last approximately 2.5 hours from The Shire's Rest. It's recommended to visit between September and November, when the gardens are at their freshest, blossoming with new growth. If you plan to spend 10 days in New Zealand – or even just five — Matamata is an enchanting, must-visit stop.