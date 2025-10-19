Sandwiched Between LA And San Diego Is Cliffside Camping And World-Class Surf At California's Beloved State Beach
It's no secret that California has some of the best surf spots in the country, from Malibu's Surfrider Beach, home to a world-class point break, to Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, where the sport made its U.S. debut in 1885 when a trio of Hawaiian princes braved the waves. With 3,427 miles of coastline, California is also a top choice for beach camping — Jalama Beach County Park has more than 100 scenic campsites with unmatched ocean views, and Carpinteria State Beach has more than 200 campsites near the shoreline. Offering the best of both worlds is San Onofre State Beach, featuring incredible surfing and camping near the coast.
San Onofre is located about midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, roughly an hour's drive from both cities. If you snag a spot at one of the area's campgrounds, which include San Onofre Bluffs Campground and the San Onofre Beach Cottages and Campgrounds, it's easy to join the early-rising surf crowd. But the state beach is also a good day trip destination, whether you're planning to surf or just watch from the sand.
San Onofre Surf Beach is the center of the action. In addition to its world-famous surf break, Trestles, the beach has gentle waves suitable for beginners. Local outfitters like Endless Summer Surf Camp offer private or group lessons with surfboards and wetsuits provided. If you already know how to surf but left your board at home, check out the affordable rates of San Clemente Surfboard Rentals.
Surfing and camping at San Onofre State Beach
North of San Onofre Surf Beach, which is a day-use area ($15-20 per car), a series of coastal trails leads to the San Onofre Bluffs Campground. Each campsite (from $45 in summer) includes a fire pit and a picnic table, and guests can access showers and toilets. Further up the coast are the San Onofre Beach Cottages and Campgrounds. Campsites cost $69-94 from April to October, depending on what services you request (water, electric, full hookup, etc), and rates are slightly lower outside the high season. Cottages rent out for $128-253 per night, depending on the size (one, two, or three bedrooms), and are also slightly more affordable in winter. It's best to reserve ahead for accommodations at San Onofre, though same-day walk-in reservations may be available.
Many visitors pack a picnic, as the state beach doesn't have any dining options. You'll find several grocery stores, including Ralphs and San Clemente Ranch Market, in nearby San Clemente, less than a 10-minute drive from San Onofre. San Clemente, nicknamed California's "Spanish Village by the Sea," also has a range of eateries, including the beachfront Fisherman's Restaurant & Bar and the lively BeachFire Bar & Grill.
Los Angeles is one hour and 15 minutes north by car, and San Diego is an hour's drive south. Both cities have international airports. Even closer to the state beach is John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA, about 40 minutes away by car.