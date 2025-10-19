Sandwiched Between LA And San Diego Is Cliffside Camping And World-Class Surf At California's Beloved State Beach

It's no secret that California has some of the best surf spots in the country, from Malibu's Surfrider Beach, home to a world-class point break, to Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, where the sport made its U.S. debut in 1885 when a trio of Hawaiian princes braved the waves. With 3,427 miles of coastline, California is also a top choice for beach camping — Jalama Beach County Park has more than 100 scenic campsites with unmatched ocean views, and Carpinteria State Beach has more than 200 campsites near the shoreline. Offering the best of both worlds is San Onofre State Beach, featuring incredible surfing and camping near the coast.

San Onofre is located about midway between Los Angeles and San Diego, roughly an hour's drive from both cities. If you snag a spot at one of the area's campgrounds, which include San Onofre Bluffs Campground and the San Onofre Beach Cottages and Campgrounds, it's easy to join the early-rising surf crowd. But the state beach is also a good day trip destination, whether you're planning to surf or just watch from the sand.

San Onofre Surf Beach is the center of the action. In addition to its world-famous surf break, Trestles, the beach has gentle waves suitable for beginners. Local outfitters like Endless Summer Surf Camp offer private or group lessons with surfboards and wetsuits provided. If you already know how to surf but left your board at home, check out the affordable rates of San Clemente Surfboard Rentals.