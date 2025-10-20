Boston's Luxury Hotel With Serene Harbor Views Near Top Attractions Was Named One Of The Best In The World

In an era of contests and rankings, 24th place may not sound impressive — except when it comes to global hotel competitions. With more luxury and design-centric properties popping up, being dubbed 24th best in the world is quite an achievement, especially when the recognition comes from a trusted source. For the InterContinental Boston, the prestigious honor is courtesy of Conde Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, which tallied 757,109 votes from discerning travelers.

The 424-room waterfront property opened in 2006 and underwent a head-to-toe renovation including the addition of a new restaurant that debuted in 2024. Steeped in history, Boston is one of the best American cities from a tourist perspective (per travel guru Rick Steves), and the InterContinental Boston is surrounded by treasured historical landmarks. It's also ideally located on the city's iconic seaport and not far from one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods.

Constructed atop the original Boston Tea Party site, the hotel stands out with an exterior design that mimics the billowing sails of a ship. Several of its renovated rooms overlook the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and one corner suite enjoys views of the Fort Point Channel. Nightly rates here start at around $240 for a standard room, most of which boast magnificent harbor views.