Boston's Luxury Hotel With Serene Harbor Views Near Top Attractions Was Named One Of The Best In The World
In an era of contests and rankings, 24th place may not sound impressive — except when it comes to global hotel competitions. With more luxury and design-centric properties popping up, being dubbed 24th best in the world is quite an achievement, especially when the recognition comes from a trusted source. For the InterContinental Boston, the prestigious honor is courtesy of Conde Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, which tallied 757,109 votes from discerning travelers.
The 424-room waterfront property opened in 2006 and underwent a head-to-toe renovation including the addition of a new restaurant that debuted in 2024. Steeped in history, Boston is one of the best American cities from a tourist perspective (per travel guru Rick Steves), and the InterContinental Boston is surrounded by treasured historical landmarks. It's also ideally located on the city's iconic seaport and not far from one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods.
Constructed atop the original Boston Tea Party site, the hotel stands out with an exterior design that mimics the billowing sails of a ship. Several of its renovated rooms overlook the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and one corner suite enjoys views of the Fort Point Channel. Nightly rates here start at around $240 for a standard room, most of which boast magnificent harbor views.
Explore InterContinental Boston's restaurants and amenities
Sink into a velvet banquette chair, soak in a tub, or relax on premium linens, and you'll be ready to face the day as the sun peeks through your InterContinental Boston hotel room's floor-to-ceiling windows. Or, just close the blackout curtains, and order a late breakfast from room service. For an extra level of luxury, guests can add Club InterContinental access to their stay. In the upgraded club lounge, you can relax by the fireplace and enjoy exclusive amenities like a selection of chef-prepared sweet and savory treats every morning and evening.
As far as InterContinental Boston restaurants go, Matria is the property's latest dining concept, guaranteed to satisfy every gastronomic craving. Prepared with the freshest ingredients, elevated Northern Italian cuisine from Matria features exceptional cuts of beef, aromatic risottos, and homemade pastas. Sip a curated cocktail or a glass of wine while you savor the ambiance of warmth and light during breakfast, lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch. Meanwhile, Italian-inspired Bar Fellini combines Mediterranean arches with plush seating for a creative space that suits its creative cocktails. The mixology program here centers around the reinvention of two classics — the negroni and the martini. Additionally, a menu including cured meats, cheeses, and olives, encourages guests to relax and linger "dolce vita" style in the heart of Boston.
From Northern Italy to the American Revolution, Loyall Counting Room is the InterContinental's take on 18th century taverns. While Boston's Bell in Hand is one of the country's oldest continuously operating taverns, the Loyall Counting Room offers a modern interpretation of a rebellious era with an intimate interior full of dark woods and golden goblets. Plus, its cocktail menu of themed drinks recounts the story that started it all.