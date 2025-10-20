One Of Little Rock's Best Neighborhoods Has Riverfront Trails, World-Class Tacos, And Top-Tier Convenience
If you're someone who thinks of Arkansas as a "flyover state," now is the time to reassess the region for travel planning. One particular must-see destination is Little Rock, with its vibrant areas and artsy gem of boutiques, markets, and food. Since the city straddles the Arkansas River, it encompasses a diverse selection of neighborhoods, including Riverdale.
Perhaps now more popular because of the eponymous hit TV show about Archie and the gang, the real-life Riverdale is just as entrancing and entertaining. It's situated across the river from Argenta, another Little Rock neighborhood that blends historic charm with bold murals, making it a great addition to your weekend itinerary. Plus, because Riverdale sits on the Arkansas River Trail, it's one of the most convenient neighborhoods in the entire city. You can explore its borders easily and comfortably, whether you're driving, biking, or walking. If you're ready to see what Little Rock is all about and are eager to wander through its gorgeous riverside gem, now is the time to book a trip to Riverdale.
Why Riverdale is one of Little Rock's best neighborhoods
Riverdale is one of Little Rock's best travel destinations because of its commitment to outdoor fun and activities. The Arkansas River Trail cuts through the center of the neighborhood, allowing you to explore both sides of the river. Overall, the trail spans over 15 miles, making it a crown jewel for walking, biking, or leisurely strolling alongside the water. The northern part of Riverdale also encompasses Rebsamen and Murray Parks, both of which have their own trails, play areas, and riverfront views. If you're into golf, you could play a round at the Rebsamen Park Golf Course.
Once you've had your fun in the sun, it's time to figure out where to eat. While Little Rock has more than its fair share of world-class eateries, some of the best restaurants are within Riverdale's borders. Taco lovers from all over flock to The Fold, a modern taqueria set in a vintage gas station. While the tacos get most of the love, the entire menu is full of spicy goodness, including the massive, mouthwatering bison burrito. Make sure to wash it all down with a colorful and fruity cocktail as well.
Other dining options in Riverdale include the Faded Rose, which specializes in Cajun and Louisiana-style cooking, the Red Door, which focuses on local ingredients and sustainable practices, and Wright's Barbecue. Although Arkansas isn't necessarily known for its barbecue scene, Wright's is worth a visit if you enjoy juicy meats with strong sauces. Finally, if you want a view of the river while you eat, Brave New Restaurant offers fresh seafood and a killer brunch menu.
Planning a riverside getaway to Riverdale, Arkansas
Riverdale is a convenient neighborhood because it is located right off the main drag and connects to various points of interest. It's also just a 15-minute drive from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. That said, one inconvenience is that there aren't any hotels within the neighborhood, so you'll have to book a room nearby and venture into Riverdale if you want to stay overnight. The Hilton Garden Inn and the Capital Hotel are both excellent nearby options, with the former offering modern comfort in the downtown River Market area and the latter providing historic elegance in the heart of Little Rock.
As with many Midwestern states, Arkansas can get pretty chilly during the fall and winter, with some snowfall between December and February. Keep in mind that if you want to take advantage of the riverfront trails and parks, it's best to visit in spring or late summer. Temperatures can get pretty hot and muggy during July and August, so plan accordingly if you choose to vacation during this time.
While you can simply spend your weekend getaway in Riverdale, there's so much more to Little Rock and the surrounding area to explore. For example, you can add this vibrant neighborhood to a unique Southern dessert trail, aka the Arkansas Pie Trail. This way, you can experience (and taste) more of the region while also getting your fill of the Arkansas River and the world-class tacos and cuisine within Riverdale.