One Of Little Rock's Best Neighborhoods Has Riverfront Trails, World-Class Tacos, And Top-Tier Convenience

Riverdale is one of Little Rock's best travel destinations because of its commitment to outdoor fun and activities. The Arkansas River Trail cuts through the center of the neighborhood, allowing you to explore both sides of the river. Overall, the trail spans over 15 miles, making it a crown jewel for walking, biking, or leisurely strolling alongside the water. The northern part of Riverdale also encompasses Rebsamen and Murray Parks, both of which have their own trails, play areas, and riverfront views. If you're into golf, you could play a round at the Rebsamen Park Golf Course.

Once you've had your fun in the sun, it's time to figure out where to eat. While Little Rock has more than its fair share of world-class eateries, some of the best restaurants are within Riverdale's borders. Taco lovers from all over flock to The Fold, a modern taqueria set in a vintage gas station. While the tacos get most of the love, the entire menu is full of spicy goodness, including the massive, mouthwatering bison burrito. Make sure to wash it all down with a colorful and fruity cocktail as well.

Other dining options in Riverdale include the Faded Rose, which specializes in Cajun and Louisiana-style cooking, the Red Door, which focuses on local ingredients and sustainable practices, and Wright's Barbecue. Although Arkansas isn't necessarily known for its barbecue scene, Wright's is worth a visit if you enjoy juicy meats with strong sauces. Finally, if you want a view of the river while you eat, Brave New Restaurant offers fresh seafood and a killer brunch menu.