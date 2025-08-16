A Unique Southern Dessert Trail Is The Sweetest Way To Explore One Of America's 'Foremost Pie States'

Arkansas may be best known for its abundance of outdoor activities. The Natural State is home to a national park with a scenic trail and thermal springs, almost three million acres of national forest land, and over 50 state parks that are free to visit. With all of that outdoor adventure, though, you'll definitely work up an appetite. Luckily, there is no shortage of places to find some good Southern cooking there. Sure, you can find all of the comfort food the South has become famous for, such as fried chicken, catfish, and barbecue, but the South also overachieves when it comes to dessert – and Arkansas is no exception.

In 2003, Gourmet Magazine wrote, "Arkansas is known as one of America's foremost pie states" (via Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism). The state has even gone so far as to create a pie trail that allows visitors to taste their way through the state with a variety of flavors such as chocolate, pecan, and blueberry. Adventurous foodies may even be brave enough to try something called Possum Pie. Yes, it's a real thing. In case you're wondering, though, it's not made from the hairy marsupial.

If you're coming to Arkansas, make sure to wear your loose pants, because there's plenty of pie to try. You can start your sweet journey in the northern or southern part of the state, and there's no specific route you have to follow. If you're flying in, the two main airports in the state are the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock and the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville.