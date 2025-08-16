A Unique Southern Dessert Trail Is The Sweetest Way To Explore One Of America's 'Foremost Pie States'
Arkansas may be best known for its abundance of outdoor activities. The Natural State is home to a national park with a scenic trail and thermal springs, almost three million acres of national forest land, and over 50 state parks that are free to visit. With all of that outdoor adventure, though, you'll definitely work up an appetite. Luckily, there is no shortage of places to find some good Southern cooking there. Sure, you can find all of the comfort food the South has become famous for, such as fried chicken, catfish, and barbecue, but the South also overachieves when it comes to dessert – and Arkansas is no exception.
In 2003, Gourmet Magazine wrote, "Arkansas is known as one of America's foremost pie states" (via Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism). The state has even gone so far as to create a pie trail that allows visitors to taste their way through the state with a variety of flavors such as chocolate, pecan, and blueberry. Adventurous foodies may even be brave enough to try something called Possum Pie. Yes, it's a real thing. In case you're wondering, though, it's not made from the hairy marsupial.
If you're coming to Arkansas, make sure to wear your loose pants, because there's plenty of pie to try. You can start your sweet journey in the northern or southern part of the state, and there's no specific route you have to follow. If you're flying in, the two main airports in the state are the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock and the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville.
Popular flavors on the Arkansas Pie Trail
There are some popular flavors like coconut cream and lemon icebox that you can taste at multiple eateries on Arkansas' Pie Trail. Pecan is one that pops up on many menus. Keo, 30 minutes outside of Little Rock, is the pecan capital of Arkansas, so it's no surprise that one of its famous hometown restaurants, Charlotte's Eats & Sweets, is serving up its own pecan pies. For a boozy twist, you can also try the bourbon pecan. Two hours south, Rhoda's Famous Hot Tamales in Lake Village may focus on tamales, but they also have plenty for those with a sweet tooth. One Yelp reviewer said they have the "BEST pecan pie." They have other flavors too, and if you can't decide what you want, you can also choose to try their half-and-half option.
There are more flavors available on the Arkansas Pie Trail, too. Chocolate is another favorite that you can try at multiple places, including Bobby's Country Cookin' in Little Rock or Holly's Country Cookin' in Conway. Another can't-miss spot is the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Greenbrier, just north of Conway. One Google reviewer said, "They have the best banana split pie I've ever had!" Ms. Lena's Pies in DeValls Bluff (an hour east of Little Rock) also has a variety of flavors, such as Southern buttermilk, cherry cream cheese, and sour cream apple. Many spots throughout the state, like Nick's Bar-B-Q and Catfish in Carlisle and Patty's Down the Road in Royal, also serve a variety of fried pies.
Places to stay overnight on your pie-tasting journey through Arkansas
If your journey takes you to the northern part of the state, make sure you include a visit to Jasper so you can visit The Cliff House Inn and Restaurant. That's where you can find the birthplace of the tasty dessert that claims to be Arkansas' state pie. Company's Comin' Pie has a pecan, cracker, and meringue crust filled with whipped cream and pineapple. There's even a pie for those looking for less of a sugar rush — the all-natural sugar-free apple pie. Even if the pie is what lures you in, you can also stay for the views that come along with this sweet spot, as it is set in the Ozark Mountains and overlooks Arkansas' Grand Canyon. If you want to stay overnight, you can book a room at the inn or stay in one of their cozy cabins.
In the central western part of the state, you'll find the small town of Mt. Ida. It's just an hour away from the world's only public diamond mine in Murfreesboro, but another treasure can also be found here — the pie at Shangri-La Resort. One Tripadvisor review called it the best pie ever and said, "It is like stepping into Grandma's kitchen." You can also settle in here for a few days and try all of the flavors, because this picturesque spot positioned alongside Lake Ouachita also has a motel, cabins, and cottages.