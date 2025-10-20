A Secluded Lake With Quiet Camping, Swimming, And Fishing Sits Nestled In North Carolina's Smoky Mountains
If you're planning a trip to North Carolina, you should absolutely pencil one of this state's gorgeous outdoor locales into your schedule. Featuring parks with scenic waterfalls and outdoor fun, you're guaranteed to find the perfect place to connect with natural wilderness. Tucked inside the Nantahala National Forest (the largest national forest in North Carolina) is a secluded, pristine lake with a series of outdoor campsites and access to the water. Lake Santeetlah is the ideal, go-to spot for anyone looking to marvel at the nearby Smoky Mountains or fish and swim in the some of the clearest and most beautiful waters in all of North Carolina.
Located 100 miles west of Asheville (a drive that takes roughly two hours via US-74) is Santeetlah Lake and its corresponding small town on one of the lake's peninsulas. The town of Lake Santeetlah is home to roughly 50 permanent residents, despite having nearly 200 homes available. Although the population is small, there are still several marinas and boat rental locations available for guests who want to get out on the water. Because 80% of the Lake Santeetlah shoreline is part of the Nantahala National Forest and managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the majority of this lake is open all year and considered public land. This lake exists because the locals dammed the Cheoah River in 1928. While it's not the largest man-made North Carolina lake, it still offers 76 miles of untouched shoreline and 2,800 acres of water.
Enjoy the water and stay a while at Lake Santeetlah
If you want to get out on the water, there are three boat marinas to choose from: Smoky Mountain Kayak Fishing, Santeetlah Marina & Outfitters, and Santeetlah Boat Rentals. Fishing enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that Lake Santeetlah is famous for its fishing scene. The lake was once home to the North Carolina record for largemouth bass and walleye. While it doesn't hold the record anymore, it is still the perfect spot to fish for bass, walleye, crappie, bream, and trout.
Looking for some recreational swimming? Travel to the lake peninsula just north of the town of Santeetlah Lake. That's where you will find the Cheoah Point Recreation Center. The recreation center includes a campground, a swimming beach, a boat launch, and access to hiking trails. Just make sure you pay them a visit between April 15 and October 31. Outside of those dates, the beach and campground are closed for the off season.
The Cheoah Recreation Center offers a multitude of basic campsites and six RV/trailer campsites with electric hookups. At a rate of $20 per night for non-electric or $25 per night for electric, you can stay at the campground and enjoy the local amenities. Just remember to reserve your campsite beforehand, since it can get fairly crowded, especially in the peak season. If you want free camping options or just want to rough it on your own at this scenic lake, you can stay at one of the 50 first-come, first-served, free campsites around the lake. These sites are located along Joyce Kilmer Road and Long Hungry Road. To register for one of these campsites, you will have to visit the information kiosk on Long Hungry Road.
There's more to the Nantahala National Forest than its signature lake
For a bit of aquatic adventure, check out the nearby Nantahala River for some whitewater rafting. This river is best known for being family-friendly and a great introduction to rafting. Whether you're a beginner looking for an entry-level course or an experienced rafter looking for a challenging course, the Nantahala River has everything you could ever want. Check out the Nantahala Outdoor Center or another tour provider for more information.
For fans of North Carolina state parks with majestic waterfalls, make sure to stop by the Yellow Creek Falls, where guests can enjoy the wading pool at the base of the 50-foot waterfall. Follow the easy trail to the cascades and enjoy the cold mountain water at your leisure. It's also a pretty spot for a picnic with the family.
To see some pure, untouched nature, pay a visit to the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest. Named after the famous writer and poet, this 3,800-acre forest preserves old-growth trees that reach over 400 years old and 100 feet tall. There are hemlocks, red and white oaks, poplars, basswoods, and more in these woods. Take a stroll on the nature trails and bask in the forest's timeless wonder.