A Secluded Lake With Quiet Camping, Swimming, And Fishing Sits Nestled In North Carolina's Smoky Mountains

If you want to get out on the water, there are three boat marinas to choose from: Smoky Mountain Kayak Fishing, Santeetlah Marina & Outfitters, and Santeetlah Boat Rentals. Fishing enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that Lake Santeetlah is famous for its fishing scene. The lake was once home to the North Carolina record for largemouth bass and walleye. While it doesn't hold the record anymore, it is still the perfect spot to fish for bass, walleye, crappie, bream, and trout.

Looking for some recreational swimming? Travel to the lake peninsula just north of the town of Santeetlah Lake. That's where you will find the Cheoah Point Recreation Center. The recreation center includes a campground, a swimming beach, a boat launch, and access to hiking trails. Just make sure you pay them a visit between April 15 and October 31. Outside of those dates, the beach and campground are closed for the off season.

The Cheoah Recreation Center offers a multitude of basic campsites and six RV/trailer campsites with electric hookups. At a rate of $20 per night for non-electric or $25 per night for electric, you can stay at the campground and enjoy the local amenities. Just remember to reserve your campsite beforehand, since it can get fairly crowded, especially in the peak season. If you want free camping options or just want to rough it on your own at this scenic lake, you can stay at one of the 50 first-come, first-served, free campsites around the lake. These sites are located along Joyce Kilmer Road and Long Hungry Road. To register for one of these campsites, you will have to visit the information kiosk on Long Hungry Road.