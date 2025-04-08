This State Park Right Off North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway Boasts Scenic Waterfalls And Outdoor Fun

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a winding, scenic road through the highlands of Southern Virginia and North Carolina. But it's also shorthand for the entire region, a place where there are countless forests, preserves, as well as state and national parks to explore. Many offer hiking, camping, and outdoor recreation of all sorts — you just have to know where to look. And there are other attractions and distractions, too, from wineries and antiquing to golf and even skiing at one of the highest mountain town resorts in the East. One little-known park near the Virginia-North Carolina border off Blue Ridge Parkway is Stone Mountain State Park.

While the name "Stone Mountain" is more commonly associated with the family-friendly park outside Atlanta, North Carolina's Stone Mountain State Park features a spectacular slice of the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are impressive vistas, challenging hikes, horseback riding, trout fishing, camping, and rock climbing. The park centers around the 600-foot-tall granite dome of the same name, a towering presence visible from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

One of this part of the world's claims to fame is that it's nothing short of a waterfall mecca. The many winding creeks that work their way through the hills and forests inevitably meet steep drops, towering overhead tumbles, or babbling tiered cascades. Inside the park are several hiking trails that take you to see its four waterfalls: three along Big Sandy Creek and another on Widow's Creek.