This North Carolina State Park Offers Majestic Waterfalls, Picturesque Trails, And A Sandy Beach
North Carolina's state parks offer something for every outdoor adventurer. But one park encapsulates the state's diverse offerings: Hanging Rock State Park. It delivers a distinct blend of gorgeous vistas, sublime waterfalls, a sandy beach, and over 9,000 acres of wild nature you can explore by bike, horse, boat, or foot.
The magic of Hanging Rock lies in its bevy of options. Take a dip in a 12-acre lake, horseback ride along 6 miles of scenic trails, stop by any of the park's five impressive waterfalls, and then stargaze from a campsite. All in one day. Even in winter, visitors can still enjoy hikes along rocky vistas and dense forests, go fishing, or relax beside humming waterfalls.
Located 30 miles north of Winston-Salem and an hour northwest of Greensboro along the Sauratown Mountains, Hanging Rock should be a mandatory stop for anyone exploring North Carolina. The park rewards day trips and overnight stays equally, so consider bringing a tent or renting a cabin.
Fall for Hanging Rock's caves, then hit the beach
Most of North Carolina's state parks have hiking, as well as rock climbing and scenic trails, but what's special about Hanging Rock is its multitude of gorgeous waterfalls. Hanging Rock State Park has five falls in total, all connected by a network of hiking trails. Some can be reached with relative ease, while others require high-caliber physical fitness.
Your best bet would be Tory's Den Trail, which offers a bit of everything. The easy half-mile hike should take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete. It leads to the park's fabled cave, a 20-foot-deep hole that local lore claims served as a hideout for British Loyalists during the Revolutionary War, according to historical travel site AmRevNC. Visitors can also scope out Tory's Falls, a 240-foot waterfall next to the cave. Bike trails also run throughout the park, though these sometimes close due to weather conditions or construction.
Every hike should end with a refreshing dip. Thankfully, Hanging Rock has you covered. A lake at the heart of the park, open between Memorial Day and Labor Day, offers sandy beaches and cool waters. During the hot summer months, visitors can also find a shady hideaway in the park's historic bathhouse facilitie.
Camp overnight or rent a cabin at Hanging Rock State Park
Visitors can reach Hanging Rock by flying to Piedmont Triad Airport, which is about a one-hour drive away. The state park is free to enter. Boat rentals, swim passes, and camping cost extra.
The best and nearest accommodations are the park's 73 campsites. Most sites include a picnic table and grill. RVs are welcome at some sites, but there are no electrical hookups. Restrooms are available, with showers included. You can also purchase firewood if things get chilly — though you should check if there's a burn ban in place before lighting a fire. Visitors looking for more modern conveniences can book one of the park's rustic cabins, as each has a kitchen, a bathroom, and space for up to six people.
Those planning a longer stay need to pack all the essentials, while daytrippers can get by with comfortable footwear, swimwear, and sun protection. No matter what time of year you go, whether it's for a summer dip or a fall hike, you'll be glad you visited one of North Carolina's most breathtaking state parks.