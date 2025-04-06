This North Carolina State Park Offers Majestic Waterfalls, Picturesque Trails, And A Sandy Beach

North Carolina's state parks offer something for every outdoor adventurer. But one park encapsulates the state's diverse offerings: Hanging Rock State Park. It delivers a distinct blend of gorgeous vistas, sublime waterfalls, a sandy beach, and over 9,000 acres of wild nature you can explore by bike, horse, boat, or foot.

The magic of Hanging Rock lies in its bevy of options. Take a dip in a 12-acre lake, horseback ride along 6 miles of scenic trails, stop by any of the park's five impressive waterfalls, and then stargaze from a campsite. All in one day. Even in winter, visitors can still enjoy hikes along rocky vistas and dense forests, go fishing, or relax beside humming waterfalls.

Located 30 miles north of Winston-Salem and an hour northwest of Greensboro along the Sauratown Mountains, Hanging Rock should be a mandatory stop for anyone exploring North Carolina. The park rewards day trips and overnight stays equally, so consider bringing a tent or renting a cabin.