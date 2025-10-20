Hidden On The Georgia-South Carolina Border Is A Lake State Park With Wildly Charming Cottages And Campsites
If you've ever tried planning a family camping trip for a lot of people, you know that everyone's definition of camping is different. For some, it's primitive tent camping, others like "glamping" and RVing, and many may prefer a fully-equipped cabin with all the creature comforts of home. It can be challenging at times to find an amazing park that covers all the accommodation needs for large groups. However, hidden on the Georgia-South Carolina border, there's a lake state park with wildly charming cottages and campsites for both RVs and tent campers, plus some unique "glamping" options.
Located in the foothills of the dazzling Appalachian Mountains, the lake park is about an hour's drive from Helene, the under-the-radar Georgia mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairy tale. Whether visitors are camping at the park or enjoying a day trip, the lake park has plenty of activities for visitors, including fishing, boating, kayaking and canoeing, hiking, and geocaching. Plus, the surrounding area offers even more opportunities for outdoor adventures, with several other nearby parks that shouldn't be missed.
Activities and amenities at Tugaloo State Park
The crown jewel of Tugaloo State Park is Lake Hartwell, a 55,900-acre lake that's one of the largest in the Southeast. With 950 miles of shoreline (650 miles of it are within the state park), the summer crowds are drawn to the lake for swimming, boating, sailing, paddlesports, and waterskiing, not to mention its incredible bass fishing opportunities. Lake Hartwell is home to fishing tournaments, including several Bassmaster Classics, and the park has a massive six-lane boat ramp dedicated to these events.
If you're interested in camping, options abound, including over 100 tent and RV camping sites with electric hookups, plus a handful of tent-only, walk-in campsites. There are also beautifully-furnished "glamping" yurts (for up to six people each) that come equipped with heat, electric, water, fans, and outdoor patios to enjoy the natural surroundings. In addition, the park has luxurious two- or three-bedroom cottages that can accommodate up to 10 people and include amenities like cable television and dishwashers. Plus, some even come with their own private boat dock, and a handful of them are pet-friendly. All 20 cottages are situated on a peninsula, just steps away from Lake Hartwell.
Other amenities at Tugaloo State Park include tennis and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, geocaching, and mini golf (however, as of summer 2025, the mini golf course was closed for repairs). Hikers can explore two hiking trails in the park, one easy loop and one longer 4-mile trail. If you don't have your own kayak or canoe, the park offers rentals seasonally, and outside the park, Sun Life Marinas rents pontoon boats.
Planning a trip to Tugaloo State Park
The closest airport to Tugaloo State Park is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, and the city of Greenville makes an excellent base to stay for a day or two before visiting the park. The city offers a variety of hotel accommodations, eclectic restaurants and shops, and a fabulous, flower-filled park with a river, falls, and trails right in the "heart of downtown." For more flight options, about a two-hour drive from the park is the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
If you're interested in exploring more outdoor destinations, Lake Hartwell/Tugaloo State Park is within an hour's drive north of Devil's Fork, a lake state park with clear waters to swim, tube, and kayak that overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains. Or, if you're heading northeast, just 45 minutes from Lake Hartwell is the picturesque Tallulah Gorge State Park, with a 1,000-foot drop to a river teeming with waterfalls. About an hour's drive south of Tugaloo State Park is the Richard B. Russell State Park, another beautiful lake park that also offers both disc golf and traditional golf.