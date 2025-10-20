Hidden On The Georgia-South Carolina Border Is A Lake State Park With Wildly Charming Cottages And Campsites

The crown jewel of Tugaloo State Park is Lake Hartwell, a 55,900-acre lake that's one of the largest in the Southeast. With 950 miles of shoreline (650 miles of it are within the state park), the summer crowds are drawn to the lake for swimming, boating, sailing, paddlesports, and waterskiing, not to mention its incredible bass fishing opportunities. Lake Hartwell is home to fishing tournaments, including several Bassmaster Classics, and the park has a massive six-lane boat ramp dedicated to these events.

If you're interested in camping, options abound, including over 100 tent and RV camping sites with electric hookups, plus a handful of tent-only, walk-in campsites. There are also beautifully-furnished "glamping" yurts (for up to six people each) that come equipped with heat, electric, water, fans, and outdoor patios to enjoy the natural surroundings. In addition, the park has luxurious two- or three-bedroom cottages that can accommodate up to 10 people and include amenities like cable television and dishwashers. Plus, some even come with their own private boat dock, and a handful of them are pet-friendly. All 20 cottages are situated on a peninsula, just steps away from Lake Hartwell.

Other amenities at Tugaloo State Park include tennis and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, geocaching, and mini golf (however, as of summer 2025, the mini golf course was closed for repairs). Hikers can explore two hiking trails in the park, one easy loop and one longer 4-mile trail. If you don't have your own kayak or canoe, the park offers rentals seasonally, and outside the park, Sun Life Marinas rents pontoon boats.