Louisiana's State Park Hidden On A Gulf Coast Island Is A Wetland Wonderland With Renowned Fishing

A remote state park on a surf-kissed island in the Gulf of Mexico is one of Louisiana's best-kept secrets, and it's a haven for anglers, boaters, and sun worshippers looking to escape to the sea. Grand Isle State Park is situated on Grand Isle, a barrier island home to a scenic island town of the same name. The island is just over a two-hour drive from New Orleans and its international airport, and the state park is a great home base for seaside surf casting and fly fishing or bayside kayaking among the marshes of southern Louisiana.

When most tourists think of Louisiana, they conjure up images of sprawling Antebellum manors boasting ancient, moss-draped live oaks, or impenetrable cypress swamps where gators and snakes are more numerous than people. Having been to Grand Isle State Park many times, I can attest to its completely different vibe — it's a quiet and remarkably chill destination for beachgoers in search of sand and surf, but without that "spring break" feel. Instead, visitors to the park can slide into one of 49 pull-through RV campsites or grab one of 14 designated campsites right on the beach. Vehicles aren't allowed on the beach, so these sites are for tent campers only. From there, the best of the only inhabited barrier island off the coast of Louisiana is open for exploring.