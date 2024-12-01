Hidden On Louisiana's Expansive Coast Is A Scenic Island Town Called A 'Passport To Adventure'
When it comes to Gulf Coast states, Louisiana is second to none. With such a unique topography, history, and cultural impact, the Pelican State is a truly special destination for travelers of all kinds. Beyond the hub of New Orleans, Louisiana boasts a wide array of different hidden gems and hotspots worth visiting. For example, if you want pristine white sand beaches without the crowds, you can go to the uncrowded coastal paradise of Holly Beach, located in the "heel" of the state's boot shape. Alternatively, if you want shoreside casinos and world-class natural beauty, the city of Lake Charles beckons you.
However, one of the most incredible areas of Louisiana is also one of its least inhabited. The bayou stretches for hundreds of miles out into the ocean, complete with thousands of small islands, lakes, swamps, and more. Out of all this pristine natural wonder, only one barrier island has people living on it, and it's worth the trip down Highway 1 to get there. We're talking about Grand Isle, and it's a valuable hidden gem among a sea of them. Let's check it out.
What to know about Grand Isle, Louisiana
First and foremost, just getting to Grand Isle is something of an adventure. The best place to start is New Orleans, and if you have enough time to explore both locations, you can check out some of the unmissable things to do in the Big Easy before going to Grand Isle. Overall, the drive takes about two hours, and much of it is through cajun country, meaning there's a lot of natural scenery and not much else.
As a barrier island, the views from Grand Isle are one-of-a-kind, even compared to other places in Louisiana. Because the island is relatively thin, you can see both the Gulf of Mexico and the various bays and inlets leading to the mainland. Due to its remote locale and its abundance of sport fishing, Grand Isle is often called a "Sportsman's Paradise."
The island has a rich and exciting history, starting with the native Chitimacha Tribe, who were the first sport fishermen in the area. Then, in the 1780s, the Spanish started settling on the island, followed by pirates and French privateers. Fort Livingston was built on the neighboring island of Grand Terre (which you can still see today), and it remained through the Civil War. After the war, Grand Isle turned to tourism, which is still the foundation of its current economy.
How to make the most of Grand Isle
One of the main reasons people come to Grand Isle is to go out on the water and fish. Fortunately, there are numerous fishing charter companies on the island, such as Reel Screamer Guide Service and Bent Rod Offshore Fishing Charters. No matter what you like to catch, you can take a boat onto the gulf (or the interior bays) and find it.
Another reason to spend time on Grand Isle is to enjoy the scenery, especially the miles of pristine white sand beaches. Although there are places to park and walk to the sand throughout the island, one of the best places to experience the beauty and serenity of the area is at Grand Isle State Park, which sits on the northern edge. Admission is $3 per person (free for adults 62 and older or kids three and under), and there are campsites, fishing piers, and hiking trails throughout the park.
Finally, you can spend your time in Louisiana sipping on a cocktail and eating some delicious seafood. Some of the best places to eat and drink on the island include the Hurricane Hole Restaurant (part of a marina and resort), Pirate Island Daiquiri (best frozen drinks on the island), and the Starfish Restaurant (best for local seafood).