Hidden On Louisiana's Expansive Coast Is A Scenic Island Town Called A 'Passport To Adventure'

First and foremost, just getting to Grand Isle is something of an adventure. The best place to start is New Orleans, and if you have enough time to explore both locations, you can check out some of the unmissable things to do in the Big Easy before going to Grand Isle. Overall, the drive takes about two hours, and much of it is through cajun country, meaning there's a lot of natural scenery and not much else.

As a barrier island, the views from Grand Isle are one-of-a-kind, even compared to other places in Louisiana. Because the island is relatively thin, you can see both the Gulf of Mexico and the various bays and inlets leading to the mainland. Due to its remote locale and its abundance of sport fishing, Grand Isle is often called a "Sportsman's Paradise."

The island has a rich and exciting history, starting with the native Chitimacha Tribe, who were the first sport fishermen in the area. Then, in the 1780s, the Spanish started settling on the island, followed by pirates and French privateers. Fort Livingston was built on the neighboring island of Grand Terre (which you can still see today), and it remained through the Civil War. After the war, Grand Isle turned to tourism, which is still the foundation of its current economy.