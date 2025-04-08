One Of Louisiana's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Gulf Coast Fishing Town Near Lafayette With Markets And Charm
An unassuming fishing village less than 40 minutes south of Lafayette, amid the fertile marshlands of south Louisiana, is one of the Gulf Coast's best destinations for fresh seafood, along with a colorful community that thrives on its Cajun vibes and its fishing opportunities. Delcambre is perfectly situated for a weekend getaway for visitors driving in from New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and even as far west as Houston (which takes under four hours), and there are lots of reasons to choose one of Louisiana's best-kept secrets for seafood, live entertainment, recreational fishing, and Cajun culture.
First, on the first Saturday of the month from March through December (except for July), its home to a very unique Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market at the Bayou Carlin Boat Landing and Pavillion. Here, locals and tourists alike can score fresh-from-the-sea fare, like shrimp, oysters, and crabs. They can also enjoy incredible local produce and meats grown and raised on the edges of the rich and fertile Atchafalaya Delta, which is home to America's largest swamp that's a diverse southern gem and a total paradise for wildlife lovers. Surprisingly, Delcambre is an artists' destination, too — plein air painters and sketchers can be seen at Bayou Carlin Cove, where the Delcambre shrimp boat fleet comes and goes all season long.
Come for the food, stay for the fun
When most tourists think about south Louisiana, the first thing that comes to mind is Cajun culture and food. Well, this beautiful corner of Louisiana won't disappoint. Here, on the maze of marshes that all seem to lead to the glimmering Gulf, seafood is the staple protein. And, given the settlement of Acadian refugees from Nova Scotia in the late 1700s (Cajun is short for Acadian), everything from locally raised crawfish to Gulf oysters are presented in distinctly Cajun fashion, from étouffée and jambalaya to boudin and gumbo. Delcambre's Seafood and Farmers Market is a great place to pick the brains of Cajun cooks and chefs who'll teach visitors how to prepare foods with this unique regional flare.
But, in Delcambre, it's more than just the food, even if the food is sort of at the center of the community's own little universe. At the Saturday market, visitors are drawn to the waterfront for the food, but they stick around for live music, arts and crafts vendors, and creations from regional artisans. Then, every August, tourists flock to Delcambre for the annual Shrimp Festival, but they stick around for five days of live music featuring headline-quality bands, a carnival, a shrimp cook-off, and the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Queens' pageant. It's a true Cajun celebration amid the natural beauty of south Louisiana. That it's so close to Lafayette, an underrated Louisiana town with New Orleans Vibes, is but a bonus.
Delcambre is ideally situated for a great Louisiana getaway
While most folks may visit for the signature Cajun and Creole cuisine in Delcambre and in the surrounding Iberia Parish, others visit the area for its outstanding recreational fishing. The Delcambre Canal, also known as Bayou Carlin, connects Lake Peignuer to Vermillion Bay, and it runs right through Delcambre. It offers excellent bank fishing for catfish and, closer to the salt and Vermillion Bay, anglers can cast to redfish and speckled trout. Anglers looking to get out on an inshore fishing adventure for big Louisiana redfish can call a local charter guide who will take them out on Vermillion Bay and Marsh Island in search of this delicious drum. This part of south Louisiana is very fishy, both thanks to its proximity to the saltwater and because of the bass and catfish found in the nearby Atchafalaya Basin. It rivals another Louisiana fishing destination, Grand Isle, which is hidden on Louisiana's expansive coast and is a scenic island town called a "passport to adventure."
For foodies visiting Delcambre who might be looking for a change of pace from the usual seafood and Cajun fare, it's just a short drive to Avery Island, home of one of America's most fiery and flavorful brands. Here, on a giant salt dome in the middle of the south Louisiana swamp, the McIlhenny family has crafted its signature Tabasco sauce since it brought in its first commercial red pepper crop in 1868. Today, Avery Island is a beautiful garden oasis among the marsh, where guests can tour the Tabasco factory and explore the birthplace of Tabasco Hot Sauce at this wildly underrated destination. Delcambre, with its weekend markets, incredible dining, world-class inshore fishing and some stunning tourism hotspots has "long weekend" written all over it, particularly for folks within an easy drive. Come for the food. Stay for the surprises.