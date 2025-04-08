One Of Louisiana's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Gulf Coast Fishing Town Near Lafayette With Markets And Charm

While most folks may visit for the signature Cajun and Creole cuisine in Delcambre and in the surrounding Iberia Parish, others visit the area for its outstanding recreational fishing. The Delcambre Canal, also known as Bayou Carlin, connects Lake Peignuer to Vermillion Bay, and it runs right through Delcambre. It offers excellent bank fishing for catfish and, closer to the salt and Vermillion Bay, anglers can cast to redfish and speckled trout. Anglers looking to get out on an inshore fishing adventure for big Louisiana redfish can call a local charter guide who will take them out on Vermillion Bay and Marsh Island in search of this delicious drum. This part of south Louisiana is very fishy, both thanks to its proximity to the saltwater and because of the bass and catfish found in the nearby Atchafalaya Basin. It rivals another Louisiana fishing destination, Grand Isle, which is hidden on Louisiana's expansive coast and is a scenic island town called a "passport to adventure."

For foodies visiting Delcambre who might be looking for a change of pace from the usual seafood and Cajun fare, it's just a short drive to Avery Island, home of one of America's most fiery and flavorful brands. Here, on a giant salt dome in the middle of the south Louisiana swamp, the McIlhenny family has crafted its signature Tabasco sauce since it brought in its first commercial red pepper crop in 1868. Today, Avery Island is a beautiful garden oasis among the marsh, where guests can tour the Tabasco factory and explore the birthplace of Tabasco Hot Sauce at this wildly underrated destination. Delcambre, with its weekend markets, incredible dining, world-class inshore fishing and some stunning tourism hotspots has "long weekend" written all over it, particularly for folks within an easy drive. Come for the food. Stay for the surprises.