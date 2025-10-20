This Underrated Southern Town Is Home To Mouth-Watering BBQ And America's Only Retailer Of Lost, Unclaimed Luggage

Hey, do you remember that one time in 1996 when American Airlines lost your luggage on the way to Ecuador? Neither do we. But you still might find your sweet Discman, with Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" still in it, at Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama. This most unusual-in-concept of stores has ballooned from its original, modest, 1978 opening to its present-day, lost-but-chic, high-end secondhand vibe. It's even got an online storefront that looks more like Banana Republic than an independent, family-owned store. And since America's only seller of unclaimed luggage has been conducting this tag sale for over 50 years, your mourned Discman might actually be there.

Buoyed by nothing but a $300 loan and a dream of hoarding and pawning misplaced objects, but in a reputable way, Doyle Owens set out in 1970 to live his best life. By 1978, he'd made his first deal with Eastern Airlines and started raking in stacks of lost bags, and also cash. Owens' store's success hasn't flagged once, and has grown and grown into the Scottsboro mainstay that it is today, complete with generational hand-off — just like an old concert t-shirt that might be found at Unclaimed Baggage — to his son, Bryan. They even opened the on-site Unclaimed Baggage Museum in 2023 full of curated kitsch, from medieval armor to a pristine lute.

Unclaimed Baggage and its more-than-quirky museum make for a fantastic trip into the weird and discounted. Located on West Willow Street in northern Scottsboro, Alabama, it sits within striking distance of barbecue hotspots across town like Pappy's Place and Holy Smokes Barbecue. So why not comb through other people's once-beloved possessions and then refill some lost calories at one of Scottsboro's premium barbecue joints?