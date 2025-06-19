One Of The Southeast's Most Photographed Caves Is An Otherworldly Alabama Gem With A Huge Walk-In Entrance
Alabama might not top your list of United States destinations for outdoor adventures, but there is a wealth of treasures to uncover throughout the Heart of Dixie state, from world-class fishing in its northern lakes all the way down to its sugar-sand beaches along the Gulf Coast.
The northeastern corner of the state is a wonderland all its own. Not only does it boast beautiful rolling hills and some of the most stunning waterfalls you'll ever see, but it's also a U.S. hotspot for caves thanks to its inclusion in the "TAG" cave corner, named for the expansive cave systems located in the corner where three states meet: Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. One of the most picturesque caves in the TAG system is the incredible Stephen's Gap Cave in Woodville, Alabama.
Stephen's Gap is part of the Callahan Cave Preserve and is located about 30 minutes from Huntsville, Alabama, the state's largest city. It features two side-by-side keyhole entrances — one accessible for vertical cavers and the other a huge walk-in entrance — to reveal a stunning cavern that descends 143 feet. Several waterfalls call the cave home, creating a full 360-degree natural wonder in the middle of rural Alabama.
Exploring (and photographing) Stephen's Gap
Because Stephen's Gap is protected under the Southeastern Cave Conservancy (SCCi), a hiking or vertical caving permit is required to visit. The conservancy uses its permitting system to ensure proper stewardship of its caves through monitoring daily usage and visitor rates. Due to the popularity of Stephen's Gap — and the fact that they only issue 12 hiking permits per day — it's recommended that you secure your permit a few weeks in advance. Both hiking permits and vertical caving permits are free and require a helmet, head lamp, and good hiking boots or shoes. You can check the permit availability for your travel dates here.
The hike to the cave is about ¾ of a mile along fairly easy, flat terrain. The vertical caver's entrance to the cave is unmistakable, and it often greets you with a gentle waterfall cascading down the rockface. The walk-in entrance is just a few extra steps along the trail. The short, rocky path into the cave can be extremely slippery when wet, so it's best to take your time and use caution. Just around the corner is the stunning vertical caving entrance, the cave's main attraction.
Sunbeams flood the keyhole entrance and put on an incredible show, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on sunny, humid days, making summer the peak season for visiting. When it's rained enough, the sun rays share the stage with a spectacular waterfall, and its droplets dance in the natural light. This incomparable view is truly unique and what photography hopefuls come to catch. The cave also provides a picture-perfect pedestal subjects can stand on for jaw-dropping photos. Thankfully, the walk-in entrance provides plenty of incredible photography opportunities. The vertical caving option should only be used by experienced cavers with the necessary equipment to rappel into the cave's pit.
Where to stay and what to do around Stephen's Gap
While Stephen's Gap is a playground for cavers and photographers, its accessibility makes it easy to traverse in a day. Luckily, there's another majestic cave to explore just 15 minutes down the road at Cathedral Caverns State Park. It also features a massive walk-in entrance — measuring 126 feet wide and 25 feet high — which invites you in to its breathtaking cavern filled with incredible cave formations. Take a cave tour through the stalagmite forest and behold the massive Goliath formation, one of the world's largest stalagmites at 45 feet tall with a whopping circumference of 243 feet.
If you want to immerse yourself in the great outdoors during your caving expedition, Stephen's Gap is about an hour away from one of America's best campgrounds at DeSoto State Park, which also offers incredible natural wonders to explore, including the majestic DeSoto Falls, towering over 100 feet tall. You can also stay in or around Lake Guntersville State Park, which offers some of the best fishing in the southeast at Alabama's largest lake, just 45 minutes from the cave. If you would rather enjoy the creature comforts of the city during your trip, Huntsville offers plenty of lodging and dining options to suit any traveler.