One Of The Southeast's Most Photographed Caves Is An Otherworldly Alabama Gem With A Huge Walk-In Entrance

Alabama might not top your list of United States destinations for outdoor adventures, but there is a wealth of treasures to uncover throughout the Heart of Dixie state, from world-class fishing in its northern lakes all the way down to its sugar-sand beaches along the Gulf Coast.

The northeastern corner of the state is a wonderland all its own. Not only does it boast beautiful rolling hills and some of the most stunning waterfalls you'll ever see, but it's also a U.S. hotspot for caves thanks to its inclusion in the "TAG" cave corner, named for the expansive cave systems located in the corner where three states meet: Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. One of the most picturesque caves in the TAG system is the incredible Stephen's Gap Cave in Woodville, Alabama.

Stephen's Gap is part of the Callahan Cave Preserve and is located about 30 minutes from Huntsville, Alabama, the state's largest city. It features two side-by-side keyhole entrances — one accessible for vertical cavers and the other a huge walk-in entrance — to reveal a stunning cavern that descends 143 feet. Several waterfalls call the cave home, creating a full 360-degree natural wonder in the middle of rural Alabama.