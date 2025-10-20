The World's Lightest Soft Suitcase Travelers Can Buy Is Pricey But Extremely Convenient
When it comes to travel, especially if you're planning on visiting a lot of places, keeping things light is essential. There are hundreds of tips across the Internet that boast tricks and suggestions to help lighten your load. From wearing all of your heaviest items onto the airplane to packing a capsule wardrobe made up of coordinated neutral colors, there are many ways you can minimize weight to maximize the ease of your next voyage. But perhaps one of the easiest ways to achieve that is to try Kathmandu's Feather Flight Carry-On.
Marketed by the company that makes it as "the world's lightest soft suitcase," Kathmandu's Feather Flight Carry-On is a literal game-changer for those looking to make the most of their carry-on allowance. Even though it weighs only 3.5 pounds, it boasts 40 liters of space to pack all of your essentials. Crafted from 93% recycled ripstop nylon and 7% ultra-high molecular polyethylene, it features a patent-pending exLIGHT exoskeleton that's built for durability. While the Kathmandu Feather Flight Carry-On might be a little pricey, it's an extremely convenient suitcase for travelers looking for a little more mobility and a little less of a load when they're on the road. That feels well worth the price tag.
Why Kathmandu's Feather Flight Carry-On is worth the price
Though its incredible featherweight build also makes Kathmandu's Feather Flight Carry-On a must, it's also designed with intention. Its two-wheel system and retractable handle help you weave through the hordes of crowds at the airport, while the 15-inch laptop sleeve and mesh pockets add a layer of much-needed organization into the mix. One thing to be noted, though, is that the addition of wheels is great, but they're not the 360-degree spinners that glide so smoothly through the streets, which some might find knocks this bag down a point or two.
While the Feather Flight's design is rather innovative, and its lightweight construction is honestly a bit mind-blowing, it definitely comes at a cost. Even though the bag is rather small, it's also a rather significant investment, currently priced at $350. Still, it's well worth the cost when you consider the hassle (and cost) of checking luggage (which should be avoided if at all possible). With so many suitcase options out there, it's simply impossible to pick favorites. But if you're looking for something extra lightweight, it doesn't get much better than Kathmandu's Feather Flight Carry-On.