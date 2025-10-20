Nestled Along A Washington Peninsula Is A Beautiful Hidden Beach With Driftwood, Wildflowers, And Tide Pools

Even if there's not another person in sight during your visit to Rosario Beach, you'll still have plenty of company (or at least you will at low tide). The Rosario tide pools, like the ones along the cliffy coasts of Oregon, reveal sea creatures such as sea stars, sea anemones, urchins, crabs, sea cucumbers, and more. The rocky trail through the tide pools is easy to follow — it's been marked off with rope to protect the fragile marine life. Whether you've got small kids up for an easy outing or want to tack on a unique activity between your morning and afternoon adventures, it's a great way to appreciate nature at its smallest levels and see that life is all around us. (Heads up: If you're planning on visiting with a group of more than 10, you'll need to make a reservation.)

While the tide pools brim with life, the other main attractions at Rosario Beach — the large pieces of driftwood that wash up on shore — are spectacular in a different way. With all kinds of different shapes and origins, they speak to a mysterious and deep connection to the sea beyond (just keep in mind that you can't take any home with you). Photographers will have plenty to work with as they wander the beach, especially at sunset — Deception Point is known for its incredible sunsets.