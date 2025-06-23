Washington's Friendliest San Juan Island Is A Wildly Underrated Outdoor Paradise Paired With Fresh Markets

A passport isn't always necessary to travel to paradise, as America has some incredible islands for a waterfront getaway. This includes the San Juan Islands in Washington state. This archipelago in the Salish Sea features a place with a friendly reputation: Lopez Island. This wildly underrated destination is perhaps not as well known as the nearby Orcas Island, hiding a village with boutique shops, art galleries, and great restaurants. Nevertheless, this unspoiled haven is rife with outdoor activities and markets. Not to mention that you're bound to be greeted by locals, a gesture that undoubtedly will make you feel welcomed.

Warm hospitality aside, Lopez Island's greenery and beaches are what set it apart. Odlin County Park is one of the countless spots on Lopez Island that are gateways to adventure. This popular attraction has beachside campsites for tents and RVs, allowing you to sleep by the sea and under the stars; reservations can be made on San Juan County's website. If you're not planning to stay overnight, there's still plenty to do. You could take a stroll on the serene shore or enjoy Odlin County Park's hiking trails and kayak launch. What better way to take in the sights and sounds of the Pacific Northwest than by traversing Lopez Island's calm waters?

Adding to Lopez Island's picturesque ambiance are the many farms found throughout the area, providing locals and visitors with fresh goodies. Take, for instance, Barn Owl Bakery. Open Thursday and Friday, the rustic farmstand offers homemade rye bread and other baked treats. You'll encounter Barn Owl Bakery and several other local businesses at the Lopez Island Farmers Market. This seasonal attraction is typically held each Saturday from May until September at Lopez Village. This lively, historic area has everything you'll need to make your time on Lopez Island even more enjoyable.