Between Sarasota And Fort Myers Is Florida's Hidden Island Picnic Paradise With Shell-Strewn Beaches

A ferry or private boat ride away from Boca Grande – the chic beach town that's a favorite among the rich and famous – and roughly halfway between Sarasota and Fort Myers lies the exclusive Don Pedro Island in the southwest of Florida. As one of Sunshine State's most enchanting hidden gems, turquoise blue shorelines fill the coast, where visitors can go shelling, finding natural treasures of all shapes and sizes while strolling along the soft, white sand. Due to its limited accessibility, there are fewer crowds so the island offers rare tranquility, perfect for a quiet picnic at the state park with uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Mexico. No shops, no traffic, just sun, sea breeze, and sandy toes.

The Gatorade blue waters and kayaking routes under shaded mangrove trees are a crowd favorite. In fact, reviewers have rated the location 4.7 stars on Google. Nature trails, paddleboarding through mangroves, and snorkeling in calm waters add to the island's charm. Whether you're adventuring or unwinding, Don Pedro Island invites you to reconnect with nature, with loved ones, and with yourself.