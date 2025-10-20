Between Sarasota And Fort Myers Is Florida's Hidden Island Picnic Paradise With Shell-Strewn Beaches
A ferry or private boat ride away from Boca Grande – the chic beach town that's a favorite among the rich and famous – and roughly halfway between Sarasota and Fort Myers lies the exclusive Don Pedro Island in the southwest of Florida. As one of Sunshine State's most enchanting hidden gems, turquoise blue shorelines fill the coast, where visitors can go shelling, finding natural treasures of all shapes and sizes while strolling along the soft, white sand. Due to its limited accessibility, there are fewer crowds so the island offers rare tranquility, perfect for a quiet picnic at the state park with uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Mexico. No shops, no traffic, just sun, sea breeze, and sandy toes.
The Gatorade blue waters and kayaking routes under shaded mangrove trees are a crowd favorite. In fact, reviewers have rated the location 4.7 stars on Google. Nature trails, paddleboarding through mangroves, and snorkeling in calm waters add to the island's charm. Whether you're adventuring or unwinding, Don Pedro Island invites you to reconnect with nature, with loved ones, and with yourself.
How to spend a day on Don Pedro Island
Florida's west coast is full of laidback towns along the Gulf surrounded by stunning beaches and world-class parks, so why Don Pedro Island? Well, it's simple: seclusion, shelling, and scenery you won't forget. You can spend your morning strolling along a stretch of soft sand beaches and picking up unique shells and sand dollars as you go. The island is 7 miles long and only accessible by private boat or ferry, which gives travelers a sense of privacy.
Midday, head to Don Pedro Island State Park, where shaded picnic tables and charcoal grills offer the perfect spot for a quiet beachside lunch. After lunch, take a clear kayak ride with Get Up and Go Kayaking. The company reports that sometimes dolphins have been seen jumping around the waters nearby, so you'll want to keep an eye out! If kayaking doesn't float your boat, Florida is known to have some of the best beaches for snorkeling. If you have snorkel gear, Don Pedro is the place to be. As the sun begins to set, the peace and beauty of Don Pedro Island speak for themselves. It's not just a day trip, but a retreat into scenic, quiet Florida at its best.