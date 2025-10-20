America's 'Death Highway' Is A Popular Texas Road With Serious Safety Concerns And Infrastructure Issues

No one wants to hit "Death Highway" for a drive. But if you're coasting down Route 285 in West Texas, that's exactly where you are. Running about 500 miles from Santa Fe, New Mexico, all the way to tiny Sanderson, Texas, Death Highway is eight hours of endless, dusty brown terrain and scrabbly grass, plus some telephone poles and the occasional blip on the radar town. According to The Dallas Morning News, 93 people died in car crashes in 2017 along the highway within the Permian Basin, a stretch of very uninviting no-man's land between Dallas and Albuquerque. In 2013, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined that Route 285 saw more deaths than any other highway in the United States.

As it turns out, there's a very concrete confluence of factors at play. In general, Death Highway's lethality comes down to badly maintained roads plus tractor-trailers amongst cars on the same highway. But specifically, it boils down to Route 285's function as a highway for transporting oil through West Texas. In-demand truck drivers are essentially competing against each other and the clock to make as many deliveries as possible, and they're paid well to complete the route. Some drivers speed, forego sleep, and make rash decisions, which, when combined with regular passenger vehicles, can turn deadly.

Practical safety advice is tough to give. Roads are sparse in that area of the U.S., and each junction can lock you onto one route for hours on end. The best advice is to take sensible precautions, like avoiding driving tired, rushing to your destination, not wearing certain items, or avoiding Route 285 altogether if you can.