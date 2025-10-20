Europe's Biggest Halloween Festival Transforms This Irish City Into A Spooky Wonderland

While Hollywood might have made America synonymous with Halloween thanks to classics like "Hocus Pocus" and "Beetlejuice," the tradition actually originated in Europe over 2,000 years ago. The celebration was originally called Samhain, a festival practiced by the Celts living predominantly in Ireland. Samhain has changed considerably since those early beginnings to become what we know as the modern interpretation of Halloween (or All Hallows Eve). Despite this, Great Britain is still the best place to celebrate a European Halloween, according to Rick Steves, and Ireland celebrates its rich history with this particular day of the year by hosting Europe's biggest Halloween festival. It takes place each year in the riverside city of Derry (aka Londonderry), which has had its place on the world map well and truly cemented in recent years thanks to the popular sitcom, "Derry Girls."

Derry Halloween takes place over four days between October 28 and 31, with festivities starting around noon and lasting until 9 p.m. During this Halloween extravaganza, you can immerse yourself in centuries-old Samhain traditions while creatures of Celtic lore, ghouls, and other spooky specters roam alongside you within the city's ancient walls. This includes live music, thousands of people in elaborate costumes, and a main carnival parade and fireworks show on Halloween night.

The three nights preceding Halloween are the perfect appetizer to get you in the mood for the main event. Each night, starting at 6 p.m., you can explore the Awakening the Walled City Trail around the city center. It incorporates different colored zones with Halloween festivities, from a ghostly all-ages rave and zombie circus performers to a haunted night market and spooky theatrical experiences.