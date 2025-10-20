Europe's Biggest Halloween Festival Transforms This Irish City Into A Spooky Wonderland
While Hollywood might have made America synonymous with Halloween thanks to classics like "Hocus Pocus" and "Beetlejuice," the tradition actually originated in Europe over 2,000 years ago. The celebration was originally called Samhain, a festival practiced by the Celts living predominantly in Ireland. Samhain has changed considerably since those early beginnings to become what we know as the modern interpretation of Halloween (or All Hallows Eve). Despite this, Great Britain is still the best place to celebrate a European Halloween, according to Rick Steves, and Ireland celebrates its rich history with this particular day of the year by hosting Europe's biggest Halloween festival. It takes place each year in the riverside city of Derry (aka Londonderry), which has had its place on the world map well and truly cemented in recent years thanks to the popular sitcom, "Derry Girls."
Derry Halloween takes place over four days between October 28 and 31, with festivities starting around noon and lasting until 9 p.m. During this Halloween extravaganza, you can immerse yourself in centuries-old Samhain traditions while creatures of Celtic lore, ghouls, and other spooky specters roam alongside you within the city's ancient walls. This includes live music, thousands of people in elaborate costumes, and a main carnival parade and fireworks show on Halloween night.
The three nights preceding Halloween are the perfect appetizer to get you in the mood for the main event. Each night, starting at 6 p.m., you can explore the Awakening the Walled City Trail around the city center. It incorporates different colored zones with Halloween festivities, from a ghostly all-ages rave and zombie circus performers to a haunted night market and spooky theatrical experiences.
Fun and scares for all ages during Derry Halloween
One of the best parts of Derry Halloween is how it caters to ghosts and ghouls of all ages. Little ones can enjoy a variety of arts and crafts, kid-friendly shows, and trick-or-treating around the streets. The Monster Halloween Funfair offers rides and entertainment, including a ghost train and a Ferris wheel that's great for getting a bird's-eye view of the spooky city. On Halloween day, you can bring the kids along to see traditional live music and listen to live storytelling. Even the smallest of ghosts can enjoy themselves with sensory sessions, hands-on potion making, and plenty more.
Come Halloween, the city is primed and ready for its two main events. The first, a carnival parade, starts at 7 p.m. and usually attracts around 40,000 people in costume. People dance, cheer, and scream as elaborately decorated floats pass through the city, showcasing mesmerizing performances. Afterwards, Derry illuminates the night sky with a spectacular fireworks show over the river.
It can understandably be pretty overwhelming trying to navigate all the events and experiences during these four days. Locals recommend visiting in the three days leading up to Halloween if you want to avoid the massive crowds. It's also best to use the city's public transport to avoid the nightmare of finding a parking spot. You'll also want to book your accommodation and flights early to avoid inflated prices or missing out. From America, it's easiest to fly to London before connecting to Derry (plus, you'll be able to fulfill your magical fantasy at an iconic family-friendly Harry Potter Experience). If a trip across the pond isn't in your October budget, you could instead visit the iconic New York town of Sleepy Hollow, deemed the best place to celebrate Halloween in 2025.