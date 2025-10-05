The Best Place To Celebrate Halloween In 2025 Is A Scenic New York Favorite With Ghostly Attractions

Whether you prefer to get scared out of your wits or just like a healthy dash of spookiness added to your vacation, Sleepy Hollow has something for everyone, regardless of age or scare tolerance. For the truly frightening, the best options include haunted nighttime tours of the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Not only is it creepy to be wandering around headstones at night, but the true tales of the macabre can put a tingle in anyone's spine. You can also take ghost tours of the nearby Tarrytown Music Hall or ride on a haunted hayride and try to keep your wits as ghouls and clowns emerge from the darkness.

For those who want history mixed with horror, Lyndhurst After Dark is a fantastic option. This seasonal event blends the rich history of Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown with spooky undertones. Similarly, the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in nearby Irvington hosts a Myths and Mysteries tour that provides backstory about the house and the unusual lives of its former residents and visitors. Finally, if you head to Washington Irving's old riverside estate, you can learn more about "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and its author.

Finally, for those who prefer Halloween crafts, The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is a wondrous sight to behold. Filled with over 7,000 professionally carved pumpkins, this display is both awe-inspiring and bone-chilling. For more vendors and artistic pieces, the Sleepy Hollow Street Fair is the perfect place to find a unique souvenir. Alternatively, you can make your own Halloween memento by painting a pumpkin with the infamous Headless Horseman at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.