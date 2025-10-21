Missouri's Picturesque Ozarks Escape Brims With Old-World Charm, Shops, And Scenic River Views
The United States is dotted with towns bearing unique and interesting names: From the strange Arizona ghost town called Nothing to Weed, a California mountain town that's turned its scandalously absurd name into a quirky tourist attraction. For a specific demographic of shopaholic millennials, however, the most notable name of them all might be found in a charming escape nestled in Missouri's Ozarks. Yes, this town really is called Hollister — but rest assured, there's no early-2000s trendy surfer fashion and perilously loud music to be found in this delightful destination.
Located less than an hour from Springfield and under two hours from both Fayetteville and Bentonville, Arkansas, Hollister is easily reachable for a serene and sophisticated escape from city life. The nearest airport is Springfield-Branson National Airport, about 55 minutes away. With a population clocking in at under 5000 residents, this small Taney County oasis is a peaceful and entertaining slice of Ozarkian (and occasional European) charm that will leave you wanting to stay longer.
Explore Hollister's European aesthetic and waterfront views
You wouldn't be to blame if you did a double-take upon arriving in Hollister. Despite its location in southwestern Missouri, the town's Downing Street Historic District evokes the look of an old English village high street. Tudor Revival-style buildings to English-style establishments, such as a pub and an inn, line the block. But this specific aesthetic isn't merely a contemporary anachronism: Hollister actually has a real, fascinating history as Taney County's first tourism hotspot in the early 1900s, when the town was intentionally developed to accompany the newly built railroad with that "English Village" motif. The buildings in today's historic district may have been built to look old when first erected — but now, more than a century later, they are well and truly historic.
Buildings aren't the only sights to see in this adorable town: There's also the White River. If you're keen to immerse yourself in the gorgeous scenery and get a dose of outdoor adventure, head to White River Kayaking and Outdoors to rent canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. They also outfit you with a map and a life jacket — and you have the option to either launch onsite or arrange for the staff to drop you off upriver so you float downstream.
More of a landlubber, but still eager to catch a glimpse of the water? Consider booking at Westgate Branson Lakes Resort, which offers villas that have stunning views of Table Rock Lake, a reservoir created by the damming of the White River.
Enjoy shopping (or window-shopping) in Hollister
Much like the uniquely-named and similarly quaint historic Pennsylvania town of Harmony, Hollister offers plenty of local shopping to entice visitors. Pick up a bouquet of magnificent fresh blooms at Flowers by the Stemmery, where you'll also find houseplants, gift baskets, and antiquities. If you're looking for special gift items to take home for loved ones — or home decor elements to keep for your own abode — Leola Marie Mercantile Company is the place for you. More into the thrill of the chase when it comes to hunting through arrays of vintage and antique finds? Kendall's Treasures Flea Market boasts more than 50 booths full of competitively-priced pre-owned gems.
Dog lovers will adore a visit to The Downtown Hound, a combination groomer and pet shop. If you bring your pup to Hollister, you can get them groomed here — but even if Fido is back home, you'll enjoy browsing fun goodies like chews and build-your-own collars to take with you. For women's clothes, make your way to Dirt Road Gypsi in the neighboring town of Branson. This family-owned boutique stocks stylish apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, and more — all with a unique boho-chic flair. No matter where you shop in and around Hollister, one thing is for sure: You'll get a taste of this wonderfully picturesque town's unique offerings.