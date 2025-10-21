Missouri's Picturesque Ozarks Escape Brims With Old-World Charm, Shops, And Scenic River Views

You wouldn't be to blame if you did a double-take upon arriving in Hollister. Despite its location in southwestern Missouri, the town's Downing Street Historic District evokes the look of an old English village high street. Tudor Revival-style buildings to English-style establishments, such as a pub and an inn, line the block. But this specific aesthetic isn't merely a contemporary anachronism: Hollister actually has a real, fascinating history as Taney County's first tourism hotspot in the early 1900s, when the town was intentionally developed to accompany the newly built railroad with that "English Village" motif. The buildings in today's historic district may have been built to look old when first erected — but now, more than a century later, they are well and truly historic.

Buildings aren't the only sights to see in this adorable town: There's also the White River. If you're keen to immerse yourself in the gorgeous scenery and get a dose of outdoor adventure, head to White River Kayaking and Outdoors to rent canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. They also outfit you with a map and a life jacket — and you have the option to either launch onsite or arrange for the staff to drop you off upriver so you float downstream.

More of a landlubber, but still eager to catch a glimpse of the water? Consider booking at Westgate Branson Lakes Resort, which offers villas that have stunning views of Table Rock Lake, a reservoir created by the damming of the White River.