You Can Truly Get Away From It All At A Strange Arizona Ghost Town Famed For Its Unusual Name

There's something immensely captivating about ghost towns. These abandoned places draw dark tourism enthusiasts, history buffs, and photographers seeking atmospheric settings and unique stories. Exploring a once-thriving town now lost to time carries a certain allure. From Nevada's Rhyolite, one of the best preserved and most photographed ghost towns, to Alaska's Kennecott, which is also a National Historic Landmark, these destinations make unforgettable pit stops on a U.S. road trip. Arizona is home to over 250 ghost towns, boasting one of the largest concentrations in the country. However, there is one that is particularly quirky with a peculiar name: Nothing.

Nestled on 6 acres in Mohave County, Nothing lives up to its name, as there is, quite literally, not much to do or see here at all. Entirely uninhabited, the town sits between Las Vegas and Phoenix along U.S. Route 93 and has been abandoned not just once but twice since its founding in 1977. Surrounded by the harsh, arid desert, the town's few remaining structures have fallen into disrepair but still offer an intriguing, unconventional roadside attraction.