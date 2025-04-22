A Cute California Mountain Town Has Turned Its Scandalously Absurd Name Into A Quirky Tourist Attraction
Northern California has everything an eager traveler could ever hope for: lush wineries in the world famous Napa Valley, sprawling state parks bursting with wildflowers, and, of course, Weed. No, not the controversial smokeable flower — although Northern California is home to the infamous Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis growing region in the United States. We're talking about the Siskiyou County city of Weed, California. Located just an hour south of the Oregon border in the heart of the mountainous Shasta Cascade region also known as California's "Waterfall Mecca," Weed is a picturesque rural town with more than just an absurd name.
Originally designed as a company town, Weed was named after pioneer Abner Weed, who purchased a local lumber mill and the surrounding 280 acres of land in 1897. This land later became the City of Weed, which boasted the world's largest sawmill by the 1940s. After the lumber mill (which employed over 2,000 people during peak production) laid off two-thirds of its workforce in 1983, things in Weed took a turn for the worse. Today, the total population of Weed sits just under 2,400 residents and has been in steady annual decline.
Recently, however, Weed has begun to openly embrace its scandalous name and has welcomed the economically lucrative cannabis industry. There are now two popular dispensaries on Main street, along with quirky Weed souvenir shops and an incoming cannabis cultivation facility that will employ 300 people. Thanks to shifting attitudes and shrinking stigma, weed is putting Weed back on the map.
Visit historic museums, cheeky souvenir shops, and classic diners in Weed
In spite of its comical name, Weed is a quaint mountain town with lots to offer visitors seeking the nostalgia of Main Street, U.S.A. Start by learning about the town's origins at the Weed Historic Lumber Town Museum. Occupying an old county building that was constructed in 1939, this donation-based museum recounts Weed's industrial past and houses artifacts from the original lumber company. History buffs should also spend some time walking through the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden, a 136-acre art installation honoring fallen soldiers.
Then, enjoy a lighthearted afternoon browsing The Weed Store, a playful souvenir and art market that sells all manner of accessories. Here, you can shop for T-shirts from the fictional "University of Weed," get a Weed vanity license plate, an "I Heart Weed" keychain, and more. While the Weed store only sells novelty gifts, adults looking for the real deal can head down to Main Street and check out Weed's legal cannabis dispensaries La Florista and Goldenhour Collective.
When it's time for munchies, grab a booth at the Hi-Lo Café, a classic home-style diner that's been feeding Weed since 1951. With comforting all-day breakfast specials like chicken-fried steak and eggs, corned beef hash, and biscuits and gravy. Cap off the evening by heading half a mile down the road to the Mount Shasta Brewing Company tap room. "The atmosphere was eclectic and welcoming, [and] the beer was fresh and cold," reads a Google review of the establishment.
Witness the majesty of Weed's panoramic volcano views
Those passing through Weed with a little more time on their hands should take full advantage of the abundance of outdoor adventures that this rural town has to offer. Situated along the 500-mile-long Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, Weed (and its surrounding area) is the perfect place to pull off of the road and escape into nature. Though the towering beauty of the volcanic Mount Shasta can be seen from just about anywhere in Weed, there are a few local spots where the view is most spectacular.
Right next to the College of the Siskiyous you'll find Weed's Bel-Air Park, a 7-acre green space fitted with bocce ball courts, baseball fields, and horseshoe pits. Head to the gazebo area to enjoy a family picnic backdropped by the majestic mountain. Then, take a five-minute stroll down the road to visit Bear Trail, a circular two mile path that snakes through the woods surrounding the college campus. This easy trail is appropriate for hikers of all levels, and can be accessed year-round.
Those who are passing through the area in the summer would be remiss to skip Lake Shastina, a stunning remote reservoir that reflects the surrounding mountain range. Nestled in the heart of the Lake Shastina community (less than 10 miles north of Weed), the lake is an idyllic outpost for swimming, fishing, windsurfing, and sailing.