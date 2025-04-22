A Cute California Mountain Town Has Turned Its Scandalously Absurd Name Into A Quirky Tourist Attraction

Northern California has everything an eager traveler could ever hope for: lush wineries in the world famous Napa Valley, sprawling state parks bursting with wildflowers, and, of course, Weed. No, not the controversial smokeable flower — although Northern California is home to the infamous Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis growing region in the United States. We're talking about the Siskiyou County city of Weed, California. Located just an hour south of the Oregon border in the heart of the mountainous Shasta Cascade region also known as California's "Waterfall Mecca," Weed is a picturesque rural town with more than just an absurd name.

Originally designed as a company town, Weed was named after pioneer Abner Weed, who purchased a local lumber mill and the surrounding 280 acres of land in 1897. This land later became the City of Weed, which boasted the world's largest sawmill by the 1940s. After the lumber mill (which employed over 2,000 people during peak production) laid off two-thirds of its workforce in 1983, things in Weed took a turn for the worse. Today, the total population of Weed sits just under 2,400 residents and has been in steady annual decline.

Recently, however, Weed has begun to openly embrace its scandalous name and has welcomed the economically lucrative cannabis industry. There are now two popular dispensaries on Main street, along with quirky Weed souvenir shops and an incoming cannabis cultivation facility that will employ 300 people. Thanks to shifting attitudes and shrinking stigma, weed is putting Weed back on the map.