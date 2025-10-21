Florida Tourists, Don't Be Alarmed By A Strange Noise The First Time You Step Onto A White Sand Beach

Florida is known for having some of the best beaches in the United States (even the world), and it's not hard to see why. Favorite spots like Clearwater, St. George Island, and Panama City Beach all have fantastic blue water and bright white sand. However, there's one particular characteristic these beaches share that can startle first-time Florida tourists: As you walk along the picturesque shoreline, you might hear a distinct and strange whistle emanating from the sand. No, it's not from tiny mice. The Sunshine State's white sand beaches all squeak.

That's because all of the white sand beaches are actually made of granules of quartz. The shape of this quartz is round and spherical, which affects both its amplitude (the volume of sound that it can make) and its frequency (the thing that gives it that high-pitched squeak). As you step on the sand, air escapes from between the grains and, because of their shape and other characteristics, makes the whistling sound. So, don't be too alarmed when you make your way across one of Florida's famed white sand beaches and hear this unexpected noise follow you.

In fact, that squeak could actually be a good thing. Quartz is known as the "master healer," with properties that can enhance positive energy, provide clarity, and cleanse or balance mental and emotional states. Whether you're into that crystal life or not, it's hard to deny the calming energy and good vibes one feels when relaxing on the soft, soothing, and squeaky white sands of Florida's best beaches.