America's Best-Ranked Beach For 2025 Is A White Sand Gulf Coast Haven Famed For Amenities And Beauty

There are over 6,000 beaches in the United States and exponentially more throughout the rest of the world, so if you're looking for a beach vacation, there are plenty of options available, both locally and globally. Unfortunately, not every beach is equal in quality and beauty. Some are rocky, many are overcrowded, and a few are just plain boring. Thankfully, TripAdvisor has created a list of the best 25 beaches of the year, out of a total of 8 million listings. One of the top choices on the list, and the number one in the United States, is a beautiful destination in Florida known as Siesta Beach.

Not only is Siesta Beach considered the best in the U.S., but, according to TripAdvisor, it's the fourth-best beach in the world. It lands on the list just behind Elafonissi Beach — the breathtaking pink sand beach in Greece that claims the title of the world's best — Thailand's Banana Beach, and Aruba's Eagle Beach. Interestingly, it beat out others in the 50 states by miles; the next highest rated on the list is Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii, which was number 14.

There are many reasons why Siesta Beach is a must-visit destination. Not only is the sand white and soft, but the water is crystal clear, and the nearby amenities, sunsets, and accessibility-friendly areas make it perfect for anyone looking for a vacation. Siesta Beach is part of Siesta Key, Florida's uncrowded and beloved Key beach town found about an hour and a half south of Tampa on a sandbar just off the main coast.