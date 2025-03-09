America's Best-Ranked Beach For 2025 Is A White Sand Gulf Coast Haven Famed For Amenities And Beauty
There are over 6,000 beaches in the United States and exponentially more throughout the rest of the world, so if you're looking for a beach vacation, there are plenty of options available, both locally and globally. Unfortunately, not every beach is equal in quality and beauty. Some are rocky, many are overcrowded, and a few are just plain boring. Thankfully, TripAdvisor has created a list of the best 25 beaches of the year, out of a total of 8 million listings. One of the top choices on the list, and the number one in the United States, is a beautiful destination in Florida known as Siesta Beach.
Not only is Siesta Beach considered the best in the U.S., but, according to TripAdvisor, it's the fourth-best beach in the world. It lands on the list just behind Elafonissi Beach — the breathtaking pink sand beach in Greece that claims the title of the world's best — Thailand's Banana Beach, and Aruba's Eagle Beach. Interestingly, it beat out others in the 50 states by miles; the next highest rated on the list is Poipu Beach Park in Hawaii, which was number 14.
There are many reasons why Siesta Beach is a must-visit destination. Not only is the sand white and soft, but the water is crystal clear, and the nearby amenities, sunsets, and accessibility-friendly areas make it perfect for anyone looking for a vacation. Siesta Beach is part of Siesta Key, Florida's uncrowded and beloved Key beach town found about an hour and a half south of Tampa on a sandbar just off the main coast.
What makes Siesta Beach the best, according to reviews
The rankings came from those who have actually visited the beach and left a review on TripAdvisor's website. The company analyzed the comments about beaches all across the globe, using the overall ratings visitors left as well as the details in every review to determine which ones made it onto their list.
Reading through the reviews, it's easy to see why Siesta Beach is such a popular and highly rated destination. TripAdvisor user AjayJM sums up what makes Siesta Beach perfect quite well. "The beach has a best white sand that I have seen for a very long time," they wrote. "The beach is huge, both in terms of length and breadth. It has several beach volleyball courts. There was even a band playing when we were there. The other amazing piece is shells. This entire stretch of south west gulf coast of Florida has lots of shells."
BQM67 also had a lot of praise for the beach. "Walking into and out of the water is a dream!! You never feel like you are going to be pulled under or fall. There are no sharp objects, drops in the sand, little seaweed, no jelly fish etc. The waves are fun but not too strong. The sand is so beautifully white and soft like baby powder and it never gets hot," they enthused. "The beach is quiet ( so much beach that everyone feels like they each have a private oasis) and the water is such a beautiful green and is warm but yet refreshing. For my morning walks it's so flat, easy and comfortable to walk on."
Other features that make Siesta Beach worth visiting
There's so much to like about Siesta Beach, it's hard to know where to get started. The reviews mostly point to the shoreline itself, including the beautiful waters, the soft and silky sand, and the copious amounts of seashells available to examine during your walks. But there's so much more that makes this beach stand out.
For example, there are the amenities in and around the area. There's plenty of parking nearby, so you don't have to stress about where to leave your car — if you decide to drive there at all. Siesta Key is a walkable city with plenty of public transportation, so visitors have ways to get to the beach from anywhere in town. Near the parking lot, there are places to hang out and walk around, and concessions can be found right next to the water so you don't have to go far to get a snack or drink if you didn't pack your own.
Another feature that makes Siesta Beach so amazing is its wheelchair-friendly design. Those with wheelchairs and mobility aids know how much of a struggle it can be to get to a beach. However, Siesta not only offers ways to get close to the beach but also makes it easy to get right up to the water with a device known as a Mobi-Mat, which offers a flat and mostly level way for wheelchair users to get across the sand. This makes it just a little easier to plan your vacation if you have mobility issues.
There is plenty more to see and do around Siesta Beach
It's easy to get around Siesta Key Village via the free trolley that takes guests all across the island and even to Sarasota, the closest city on the Florida mainland. So, if you want to explore a little further than Siesta Key Village during your adventure, this is the best way to do so — but there's enough to do in the town in addition to its stunning beach that you'll easily remain entertained throughout your vacation.
Though beaches are there to help you cool down, Florida tends to get exceptionally hot in the summer. If you want to enjoy the sand and the waves without completely melting, the best time to visit is in the spring, from March to May, or in the fall, especially September and October. But whenever you visit, there are opportunities to take bike tours, explore local piers, rent jet skis, enjoy a fishing charter, or even go dolphin-watching. You can also look into camping at one of Florida's only campgrounds with direct beach access, Turtle Beach Campground. Though it's not right on Siesta Beach, it is nearby and gives you the chance to check out another popular local spot.
The hotels in the area are nice as well, some of which put you right on the beach while offering all sorts of amenities. Unfortunately, these can be a little expensive. However, if you don't mind staying a short distance from Siesta Key (about a 20-minute drive), Sarasota is a cheaper place to find some great hotels, such as the Tropical Beach Resorts – Sarasota.