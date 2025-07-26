One Of America's Best Beaches Is Located In A Wildly Beloved, Affordable Southern Travel Destination For 2025

Crystal-clear waters may grace Florida's Atlantic coast, but along the Panhandle lies the Sunshine State's true gem: the Emerald Coast. In 2025, one of its crown jewels, Henderson Beach State Park, earned a spot among America's best beaches, ranked by TripAdvisor. On the travel review site, visitors have raved about its powdery white sand, pristine ocean blues, and well-kept amenities.

The beach is located in Destin, which, according to U.S. News & World Report, is one of the U.S.'s top destinations for a cheap vacation in 2025. The town is famously known for one of the most unique sandbar islands in Florida, Crab Island; however, right next to it, Henderson Beach State Park offers an entirely different kind of coastal marvel. Unlike the party vibes of Crab Island, Henderson's protected oceanfront is a haven for nature lovers, families, and anyone seeking a more zen Gulf Coast experience.

Just a 35-minute drive from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport, the seaside exudes a profound sense of peace. With over 6,000 feet of scenic shoreline, towering dunes, and a pet-friendly nature trail, travelers can relax and, for some, have a little adventure with their four-legged babies. Henderson Beach invites you to soak in the waves and savor the breathtaking views of Florida's Emerald Coast.