Wyoming's Under-The-Radar State Park Has Incredible Trails Brimming With Herds Of Stunning Bison And Elk
Parks in Wyoming are too often overshadowed by Yellowstone National Park, the first national park in the world, and one of the largest in the U.S. with 2.2 million acres to explore. For that reason, it also is very heavily visited, to the point that you might want to consider the best time of year to visit Yellowstone. Or you could head away from the crowds, and discover peaceful destinations like Bear River State Park. This 324-acre state park was established in 1991 and flies blissfully under the radar compared to the major western tourist hotspots.
Bear River State Park is located just outside Evanston, the "Gateway to the American West" in the southwest corner of Wyoming. Although there is a small regional airport nearby at Evanston-Uinta County Airport — which is a 10-minute drive from town — the nearest major airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away. It's a rural area, so you'll want your own vehicle to explore here. The park is open only for day use, so there is no on-site camping or accommodation. However, Evanston has a number of places to stay like hotels, motels, and RV parks.
What to do in Bear River State Park
Bear River State Park is a wonderful destination for experiencing the serenity of the great outdoors. There are some fantastic trails to explore here, with both paved and dirt/gravel options. One of the best is the 2.7-mile Bear River State Park Loop, which will take about 1 hour to complete. You can also walk, run, or bike the 4.4 miles from Evanston and back on the Bear River Path.
One of the best things to do here is to see the wildlife that call Bear River State Park home. There are small herds — usually about 10 to 12 adult animals — of bison and elk that inhabit the park, with plenty of viewing options. Keep your eyes peeled for moose, as you might see them from the trails. Stop by the visitor center to see a display of taxidermy animals and live snakes, or learn more about tourism in this area of Wyoming. If you want to see more wildlife, there are plenty of other parks in the U.S. where you can see bison and buffalo roam other than Yellowstone, just like Bear River.