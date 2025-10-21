Wyoming's Under-The-Radar State Park Has Incredible Trails Brimming With Herds Of Stunning Bison And Elk

Parks in Wyoming are too often overshadowed by Yellowstone National Park, the first national park in the world, and one of the largest in the U.S. with 2.2 million acres to explore. For that reason, it also is very heavily visited, to the point that you might want to consider the best time of year to visit Yellowstone. Or you could head away from the crowds, and discover peaceful destinations like Bear River State Park. This 324-acre state park was established in 1991 and flies blissfully under the radar compared to the major western tourist hotspots.

Bear River State Park is located just outside Evanston, the "Gateway to the American West" in the southwest corner of Wyoming. Although there is a small regional airport nearby at Evanston-Uinta County Airport — which is a 10-minute drive from town — the nearest major airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away. It's a rural area, so you'll want your own vehicle to explore here. The park is open only for day use, so there is no on-site camping or accommodation. However, Evanston has a number of places to stay like hotels, motels, and RV parks.