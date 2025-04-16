The 'Gateway To The American West' Is A Wyoming Mountain Town Near Salt Lake City Full Of Quirky Charm
Western Wyoming needs no introduction for adventurers seeking one of Mother Nature's best playgrounds for all seasons. In addition to some of the spectacular natural scenery, the area also offers gorgeous, small, mountain towns full of inviting charm. One of these towns, Evanston, is the "Gateway to the West" and a major jumping-off point for adventures in the mountains. Whether you are heading to Yellowstone, the first national park in the world, to see baby wild animals or are chasing steep and deep lines at Jackson Hole Mountian Resort, you'll want to pass through quirky and charming Evanston on your beautiful road trip from Salt Lake City. Despite only having approximately 12,000 people, Evanston is one of the biggest cities in the state and has a bison herd on the outskirts of town at Bear River State Park.
Twice in its history, Evanston has been a boomtown. At its heart, though, Evanston is a railroad town, starting as a tent city of Union Pacific railroad workers and still showcasing its history as a stop on the iron road. As the city has grown, it has stitched together a rich, cosmopolitan history with the local scenery, creating a unique and fascinating mecca of outdoor recreation. Before refrigeration, Evanston was a key hub in keeping fruit from California fresh as it traveled across the country. The Union Pacific dug out two ponds in the Bear River to create ice blocks during the cold winters; now, they're used for fishing and are a popular picnic site.
The quirky spirit of the West at Evanston, Wyoming
Although you can no longer ride a train through the Rockies to Wyoming, many of Evanston's quirks pay homage to the railroad. Downtown's Depot Square, with a red telephone booth, is an outdoor museum, wedding venue, and a popular gathering place. During the summers, you'll likely hear live music as you walk past outdoor concerts on Thursday evenings, leading up to the Cowboy Days celebration over Labor Day Weekend. After, pull up a chair at Kate's, the "Cheers bar of Evanston," just a block away with your favorite drink.
Evanston formerly had a very large Chinese community and still celebrates the Lunar New Year as part of its history. Archaeologists found over 300,000 Chinese artifacts from Evanston's former Chinatown a century ago, many of which are housed in the city's Chinese Joss House Museum by Depot Square. More recently, this site has been expanded to include a gazebo and a Chinese garden. Across the street, Wonderful Inn, a beloved local restaurant, has a wide selection of Chinese food.
Long before the railroad, prehistoric creatures roamed across these parts of Wyoming and Utah. While Evanston does have the quirky Antares Fossils & Minerals store, complete with replica dinosaur sculptures, dinosaur enthusiasts young and old can't miss visiting Fossil Butte National Monument just one hour north. The whole family will love digging for bones, and some nearby private quarries may let you take your find home. While there, venture out on two well-maintained hikes through the high desert, though pace yourself and bring a hat, plenty of sunscreen, and water for your trip.
Evanston: Wyoming's gateway to the mountains and stars
Evanston is perched on the Wasatch Front just north of the Uinta Mountains. Drive south on US Highway 150, and you'll be amongst Utah's highest peaks and some of the most spectacular lakes in the country. However, if you're looking for incredible hiking, biking, trail running, and breathtaking views, you won't even have to leave the county — or town.
Evanston's BEAR River Greenway is a system of trails and paths running through the city and connecting to the Bear River State Park just east of town. Six miles of paved running and jogging paths lead to over 10 miles of mountain roads and trails with little company. Climb and fly down the unique Ant Hill, Horny Toad, and River's Edge Loop, and if you've got the energy, take on the 10-mile E.T. Highway Loop and Area 36, though watch out for bikes.
If you're on a summer Salt to Stone adventure (from Salt Lake City to Yellowstone — or vice versa) or heading to any of western Wyoming's national parks, don't miss spending a night seeing the stars. Due to having a low population density, clear skies, and miles of wide open spaces, southwestern Wyoming's Red Desert has an incredible variety of wildlife and unreal stargazing, including this reserve in southern Idaho. About two and a half hours northeast, the Killpecker Sand Dunes Campground offers a high desert landscape filled with incredible recreation and free, first-come, first-served campsites with essentials like picnic tables, fire rings, and vault toilets. Note that your phone may not work out there.