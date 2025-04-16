The 'Gateway To The American West' Is A Wyoming Mountain Town Near Salt Lake City Full Of Quirky Charm

Western Wyoming needs no introduction for adventurers seeking one of Mother Nature's best playgrounds for all seasons. In addition to some of the spectacular natural scenery, the area also offers gorgeous, small, mountain towns full of inviting charm. One of these towns, Evanston, is the "Gateway to the West" and a major jumping-off point for adventures in the mountains. Whether you are heading to Yellowstone, the first national park in the world, to see baby wild animals or are chasing steep and deep lines at Jackson Hole Mountian Resort, you'll want to pass through quirky and charming Evanston on your beautiful road trip from Salt Lake City. Despite only having approximately 12,000 people, Evanston is one of the biggest cities in the state and has a bison herd on the outskirts of town at Bear River State Park.

Twice in its history, Evanston has been a boomtown. At its heart, though, Evanston is a railroad town, starting as a tent city of Union Pacific railroad workers and still showcasing its history as a stop on the iron road. As the city has grown, it has stitched together a rich, cosmopolitan history with the local scenery, creating a unique and fascinating mecca of outdoor recreation. Before refrigeration, Evanston was a key hub in keeping fruit from California fresh as it traveled across the country. The Union Pacific dug out two ponds in the Bear River to create ice blocks during the cold winters; now, they're used for fishing and are a popular picnic site.