Protecting Your Compass From This One Thing Could Save Your Life

When people talk about travel "survival guides," it's usually meant in an off-hand way: the phrases in the local language or little nuggets of local context that'll streamline your experience as a tourist. But for off-grid and adventure travelers, "survival" is often a concept taken literally. So what equipment should you include in your real survival toolkit? You'll require a pack, some shelter, something to make fires, and probably cooking and hunting equipment. Assuming navigation is also a concern, you'll definitely need maps and a compass. Compasses have been vital to explorers since at least the 12th century (and perhaps much earlier in ancient China) and still are today. But equally vital is ensuring that your compass doesn't get wet.

It's no exaggeration to say that a dry compass could be the difference between life and death. Even one that's been subjected to just a single drop of water may not give an accurate reading. If you're deep in the wilderness and are covering large distances, a marginally misaligned compass could send you miles in the wrong direction. You can use things like sealant, fabrics coated with water-resistant spray or wax, and waterproof bags — even IKEA offers a budget-friendly option — to keep your compass dry, but investing in the right compass is just as important.