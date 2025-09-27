This Budget-Friendly Accessory From IKEA Is A Waterproof Treasure Perfect For Island Adventures

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ikea has proven once again that you don't have to pay a ton of money to get a perfectly functional product. And for this island-hopping treasure, no assembly is required. The Rensare Waterproof Bag is your solution for transporting damp swimsuits, sweaty hiking clothes, or sandy gear without making a mess. And, the price point sits at an ultra-affordable $4 at the time of this writing.

Measuring approximately 5x9x6 inches, the bag holds up to 2.5 liters (or 2.6 quarts). For reference, you can fit pretty much everything stored in your pockets, including your cell phone, wallet, headphones, and keys, plus a few extra items, rivaling some of Amazon's best travel gear basics. In terms of beachwear, it's big enough to hold your swimsuit or trunks, but it likely won't fit a beach towel or multiple garments.

To keep water out of the bag, fold down the top lip three times and snap the buckle closed. Make sure that nothing sticks out or gets in the way of the folded part. Once you've secured the closure, you can use the lock snap strap as a handle to carry the bag. As a bonus, the bag is made of transparent plastic, so you won't forget what's inside. Even though the material is easy to clean with warm water, don't leave wet items in the bag for an extended amount of time. This can lead to bacterial or fungal growth and unpleasant odors that are hard to remove. With your items safe from the elements, you can begin to check out the best islands in Southeast Asia.