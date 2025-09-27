This Budget-Friendly Accessory From IKEA Is A Waterproof Treasure Perfect For Island Adventures
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ikea has proven once again that you don't have to pay a ton of money to get a perfectly functional product. And for this island-hopping treasure, no assembly is required. The Rensare Waterproof Bag is your solution for transporting damp swimsuits, sweaty hiking clothes, or sandy gear without making a mess. And, the price point sits at an ultra-affordable $4 at the time of this writing.
Measuring approximately 5x9x6 inches, the bag holds up to 2.5 liters (or 2.6 quarts). For reference, you can fit pretty much everything stored in your pockets, including your cell phone, wallet, headphones, and keys, plus a few extra items, rivaling some of Amazon's best travel gear basics. In terms of beachwear, it's big enough to hold your swimsuit or trunks, but it likely won't fit a beach towel or multiple garments.
To keep water out of the bag, fold down the top lip three times and snap the buckle closed. Make sure that nothing sticks out or gets in the way of the folded part. Once you've secured the closure, you can use the lock snap strap as a handle to carry the bag. As a bonus, the bag is made of transparent plastic, so you won't forget what's inside. Even though the material is easy to clean with warm water, don't leave wet items in the bag for an extended amount of time. This can lead to bacterial or fungal growth and unpleasant odors that are hard to remove. With your items safe from the elements, you can begin to check out the best islands in Southeast Asia.
Other uses for the Ikea Rensare Waterproof Bag
Although we probably won't take the Ikea Rensare Waterproof Bag diving, it has plenty of other functions. In fact, the sheer amount of uses customers have come up with is truly impressive. One user on Ikea shares, "We've used the rensare waterproof bag for more than a year. It's held dirty clothes, diapers (especially if there isn't a bin around), bibs, finished bottles, swimsuits or anything we need to store on the go."
The bag also keeps cellphones, wallets, and other important items dry during fishing trips, kayaking excursions, rainy hikes, and days at the beach. Some campers have even filled the Rensare with sand to hold down sunshades or tents, while frequent travelers use the bag as an organizer for messy toiletries, like sunscreen, body oil, or poorly sealed shampoo.
One thing to keep in mind is the bag's small size. Disappointed customers usually expected a larger bag or were surprised by how much smaller it gets when you roll the top down. If the Rensare's dimensions don't suit your needs, consider the Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag, with sizes ranging from 5 to 55 liters (or 1 to 14.5 gallons). While planning your trip, make sure you also pick up a Yesim eSIM to stay connected to the world on your island-hopping adventure.