One Of Australia's Oldest Wine Regions Offers Affordable Homes, Scenic Trails, And World-Class Riesling

Commonly referred to as the Tuscany of Australia, Clare Valley is one of the country's most famous wine regions, just 1.5 hours away from Adelaide, the state's capital. Known for its Riesling above all else, the valley's rolling landscape is perfect for casual bicycling and day-hiking, with trails that link up historic towns with wineries, vineyards, and cellar door tastings. The area is an upcoming popular spot for families and retirees to live due to its affordable housing, with a median house price of around $495,000 AUD, or about $325,000 USD. Meanwhile, in the state's capital, the median home value is roughly double that price at about $862,000 AUD. Plus, you can visit some of the best beaches in all of Australia, according to visitors, including Kangaroo Island located 130 miles away from Adelaide. It's one of the 10 southern hemisphere islands to visit right now to chase an endless summer.

To reach wine country, the nearest major airport is Adelaide Airport, South Australia's main regional hub, with international flights and connections across Australia. Starting in December of 2025, United Airlines will have direct flights from San Francisco to Adelaide, the first ever direct route between South Australia and the U.S. From Adelaide, the valley is best reached by a rental car, with the 88 mile drive taking about 1.5 hours. Once you are in town, the area is easily explored on bike, or if you feel more adventurous there is also a long-haul walking trail to explore the area and its fine wines.