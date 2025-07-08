This Artsy Australian Town's Rolling Farmland Mixes Beachy Bliss With Countryside Calm And Coastal Trails
In the South Gippsland region of Victoria (which boasts some of the best beaches in all of Australia), you will find the small, artsy town of Fish Creek, a community of just over 800 residents. The area is beautifully decorated by rolling green hills and a quiet countryside calmness, a look that holds true to its history as a dairy farming hub. The town's main street features a string of weatherboard storefronts, but the standout building you'll see is an Art Deco hotel from 1939 called The Fish Creek Hotel. This hotel is known for the large fish sculpture that sits on its roof, a memorable landmark for your visit. The town has a strong arts scene, with a few galleries, studios, and installations like mosaic benches for you to see along its streets.
The town's location makes it a great base for your vacay of exploration to see the region's natural area, including Wilsons Promontory National Park, which is a large coastal preserve where you can see granite mountains, stunning beaches, and sections of rainforest. You can use Fish Creek as a starting point for day trips to go surfing at Waratah Bay or shred the gnar on the coastline of the Cape Liptrap area.
A main walking and hiking hotspot is the Great Southern Rail Trail, which goes directly through the town. This over 80-mile path for bike riding, walking, and horse riding follows the path of a former railway, linking Fish Creek with other nearby towns. Its central position on the makes it a perfect place to enjoy green, farmland scenery before heading to the coast.
Attractions and things to do in Fish Creek
In Fish Creek, you'll find that your day can be filled with both artistic and outdoor fun, making it another laid-back coastal town in Australia. The town has several galleries for you to check out, including the Celia Rosser Gallery, which is celebrating the artist's highly detailed botanical illustrations of banksias (an Australian plant species). You can also make a stop at the Ride the Wild Goat gallery, a space that has furniture and sculptures built from timber and various salvaged goods from the area. If you and your family are fans of children's literature, check out the local Alison Lester Gallery of the well-known author and illustrator.
For your outdoor adventures, the aforementioned Great Southern Rail Trail is a main attraction. The nearly 8-mile section from Fish Creek to the town of Foster is a well-liked route that takes you through pine trees, opening up to great views of Wilsons Promontory. If you're looking for more of a challenge, the Hoddle Mountain Trail is a nearly 11-mile loop with steep sections and great views of the nearby farmland. Mount Nicoll Lookout is just a 4.5-mile hike away, giving you wide-ranging views of Corner Inlet and the mountains of Wilsons Promontory. You'll also find that the town is known for its festivals, like the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival, where you'll find creative designs from crafters all over the country.
Places to eat and where to stay in Fish Creek
When you get hungry, your food choices in Fish Creek range from classic pub grub to cute cafés that are all about local eats. The Fish Creek Hotel is right in the middle of everything, complete with a bistro cooking up tasty pub-style dishes and an on-site wine store called the Bottleshop. If you're looking for a café vibe, check out Long John Pickles, a cool spot that's both an eatery and a food store. Gibsons is another great choice to grab local cheeses, wine, bread, and jams, making it a great spot to put together a picnic for your hiking or beach day adventures.
When you're finding a place to stay, your options include The Fish Creek Hotel, where you can pick from retro motel rooms or go for a more traditional hotel room. If you're looking for a different vibe, you could check out The Church House, which is a guesthouse in a converted 1800s church with great views of Wilsons Promontory. For an adults-only getaway (this includes fur babies), Coastal View Cabins are near the entrance to Wilsons Promontory and have four cabins on 10 acres. If you're rolling with a bigger crew, Prom Coast Holiday Lodge has you covered with quaint cottages and a larger Group Lodge that fits up to 20 people. Your nearest major airport is in Melbourne, the world's best food destination in 2025, about 119 miles away, which is roughly a 2.5-hour drive. If you're on a regional flight, you can fly into Fish Creek Airport, as well.