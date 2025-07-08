This Artsy Australian Town's Rolling Farmland Mixes Beachy Bliss With Countryside Calm And Coastal Trails

In the South Gippsland region of Victoria (which boasts some of the best beaches in all of Australia), you will find the small, artsy town of Fish Creek, a community of just over 800 residents. The area is beautifully decorated by rolling green hills and a quiet countryside calmness, a look that holds true to its history as a dairy farming hub. The town's main street features a string of weatherboard storefronts, but the standout building you'll see is an Art Deco hotel from 1939 called The Fish Creek Hotel. This hotel is known for the large fish sculpture that sits on its roof, a memorable landmark for your visit. The town has a strong arts scene, with a few galleries, studios, and installations like mosaic benches for you to see along its streets.

The town's location makes it a great base for your vacay of exploration to see the region's natural area, including Wilsons Promontory National Park, which is a large coastal preserve where you can see granite mountains, stunning beaches, and sections of rainforest. You can use Fish Creek as a starting point for day trips to go surfing at Waratah Bay or shred the gnar on the coastline of the Cape Liptrap area.

A main walking and hiking hotspot is the Great Southern Rail Trail, which goes directly through the town. This over 80-mile path for bike riding, walking, and horse riding follows the path of a former railway, linking Fish Creek with other nearby towns. Its central position on the makes it a perfect place to enjoy green, farmland scenery before heading to the coast.