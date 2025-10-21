Avoid Making This One Major Customs Mistake At The Airport And Make Sure You Do This Instead

Landing at your final destination on an international trip feels like you've made it to the finish line after a long race. However, you still have to make it through customs and immigration. Unless you want this part of your journey to take up even more time (and possibly money), avoid making this major mistake at the airport. Specifically, always know what you must declare, and declare it.

A lot of tourists, including seasoned travelers, forget that particular items picked up on their trip will need to be declared at customs. Technically, anything you buy abroad should be declared. However, certain goods, including specific foods and liquids, electronics, and even some duty-free airport purchases, could cause trouble if not declared. When entering the United States, it's safe to assume that if you have any food that was not purchased at an airport kiosk, it needs to be declared. TSA requires you to declare all food, plants, agricultural products, and wildlife when entering the country. You can also face problems with customs for bringing just a snack of fresh fruit or vegetables. Any medication you can't buy over the counter also must be declared, with a prescription in your legal name.

Additionally, more than one liter of alcohol per person has to be declared. One liter is about three beers. Similarly, one carton of cigarettes is allowed per person. Any larger amount will need to be declared. It should be noted that these alcohol and tobacco limits are per month, so if you fly frequently, pay close attention to that amount. Even if flying on a separate date, if it's within the same month other purchases should be declared. It's also important to heed warnings about shopping in the duty-free stores, as some items may not make it home with you.