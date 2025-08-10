Rick Steves Has A Warning For Tourists Shopping In The Airport Duty-Free Store

Often seen as a last-minute shopping haven, travelers flock to shops in the airport for reasons as diverse as saving money on luxury items to scoring duty-free retail bags (which is a sneaky hack for over-packers to avoid luggage fees if your airline charges carry-ons by weight). But travel expert Rick Steves cautions readers on his website to be careful of what they purchase duty-free, particularly when shopping for perishables. "Because food items can carry diseases or pests, they are strictly regulated," he explains. "Just because a duty-free shop in an airport sells a food product, it doesn't mean it will automatically pass U.S. customs."

Duty-free shops are typically seen as places to save money, where premium goods can be purchased without the add-on of local and import taxes. But according to Steves, if shoppers aren't careful, they may wind up overpaying or "losing their investment." Oftentimes, duty-free items at airports have had their prices inflated, essentially negating any savings you may have benefited from by not paying taxes. Knowing how local prices for items like leather goods and liquor compare to those at the airport, or what the prices you might pay for the same items back home are, can help you decide whether you're actually getting a worthwhile deal or not.

But more specifically, Steves encourages travelers to watch out for items that are illegal to bring past the U.S. border when traveling from overseas. "Many processed and packaged foods are allowed, including vacuum-packed cheeses, dried herbs, jams, baked goods, candy, chocolate, oil, vinegar, condiments, and honey," he shares. However, most meats and fresh produce aren't.