Settled On A Quiet Lake Michigan Bay Is A Charming Village With Limestone Cliffs, Vintage Ruins, And Kayak Coves
The least populated area in Michigan is also the richest in beauty, with natural limestone cliffs, storied villages, and the splendor of lake life making the region unique. What the Upper Peninsula lacks in population, it undoubtedly makes up for in marvelous sights. Garden, Michigan, nested in Garden Bay, is your gateway to a spectacular national park rich in opportunities for both relaxed and active fun.
Thanks to its position within Lake Michigan, Garden is the perfect place to park your RV, campervan, or even just camp within easy reach of the lake. Even a casual breakfast or dinner can be enjoyed with a gorgeous lake view, with cozy small eateries, like The Dock Grill & Bar, catering to the experience year-round. But more importantly, the town is the gateway to access Fayette State Park: a treasure trove of industrial history, gorgeous lake views and cliffs, and a terrific list of water activities -– from kayaking to scuba diving and snorkeling.
Garden's location in Delta County makes it reachable from the Wisconsin border, as it's located about 160 miles from Green Bay. Though travelling from Detroit will take you twice as long, the straight drive on I-75 North across beautiful Michigan countryside makes it an enjoyable road trip. And you can stop in Lansing on the way there, Michigan's underrated state capital with Victorian-style homes and historic shops.
Explore the charming abandoned village of Fayette
Ever heard of charcoal pig iron? Now abandoned, the town of Fayette was once a top manufacturer of the product, which was essential for making steel objects before other carbon-reliant materials (such as coke) were introduced in the smelting process. While the material of pig iron has little to do with the pink-eared mammal, the name supposedly comes from the shape of the metal molds resembling little piglets, supine and suckling. You can learn amusing anecdotes like the latter, and about the fascinating steel-making industry, at the Fayette Historic State Park and Townsite.
This preserved site has many facets to it, from its sweeping cliffs and natural beauty, to its historic manufacturing rooms. You can take a tour of the ghost town of Fayette to find out more about its role in propelling American industry in the 19th century. History is ever-present, as you hike or stroll your way through the park. Fayette's 150-year-old buildings must look pretty young to the over 1,900-year-old cedar trees that grow in this peaceful corner of the lake. The best way to explore the area is to walk from one site to the other, and venture in to marvel at the quaint cottage houses and big blast furnaces alike. You can even combine nature and history by following any of the hiking trails traversing the town.
Something to keep in mind when planning your visit to Fayette State Park is that, while the park and camping grounds are open year-round, the historic town site (and its indoor museum spaces) is opened seasonally from May to mid-October. If you're planning to camp, introducing any vehicle will require you to buy the Recreation Passport used throughout Michigan.
Make the most of beautiful lake views, limestone cliffs and kayaking
Though it's tempting to dedicate hours (or even days) exploring every nook of the town ruins, it's worth leaving the boundaries of the historic site to wander around by the lake. Perhaps the most recognizable landmark of the area, Snail-Shell Harbor is characterized by its magnificent 90-foot limestone cliffs (best enjoyed during golden hour, sunrise or sunset for peak dramatic effect).
Many will associate dramatic dunes and amazing Lake Michigan views with the underrated Saugatuck Dunes State Park in the south of the peninsula. Fayette's location on the beautiful Big Bay De Noc makes it not only a worthy contender, but also an ideal place for swimming, thanks to its sandy beaches and fairly unspoiled shoreline. You can also canoe, kayak, paddleboard and even go exploring in a wetsuit or a pair of snorkels. In fact, Fayette's living museum extends to its underwater territory –- heaps of history below the surface make it a popular place for snorkeling and scuba-diving aficionados in the summer.
With its wilderness, unspoiled coastal areas, and wide variety of ecosystems, it's easy to see why Michigan is so popular with people who live and breathe adventure. If you haven't sated your thirst for gorgeous views, but fancy a change of scenery without leaving the boundaries of the Upper Peninsula, the Black River Scenic Byway with its waterfalls, lush forests, and a prime spot on Lake Superior should be your next stop.