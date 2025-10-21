Settled On A Quiet Lake Michigan Bay Is A Charming Village With Limestone Cliffs, Vintage Ruins, And Kayak Coves

Ever heard of charcoal pig iron? Now abandoned, the town of Fayette was once a top manufacturer of the product, which was essential for making steel objects before other carbon-reliant materials (such as coke) were introduced in the smelting process. While the material of pig iron has little to do with the pink-eared mammal, the name supposedly comes from the shape of the metal molds resembling little piglets, supine and suckling. You can learn amusing anecdotes like the latter, and about the fascinating steel-making industry, at the Fayette Historic State Park and Townsite.

This preserved site has many facets to it, from its sweeping cliffs and natural beauty, to its historic manufacturing rooms. You can take a tour of the ghost town of Fayette to find out more about its role in propelling American industry in the 19th century. History is ever-present, as you hike or stroll your way through the park. Fayette's 150-year-old buildings must look pretty young to the over 1,900-year-old cedar trees that grow in this peaceful corner of the lake. The best way to explore the area is to walk from one site to the other, and venture in to marvel at the quaint cottage houses and big blast furnaces alike. You can even combine nature and history by following any of the hiking trails traversing the town.

Something to keep in mind when planning your visit to Fayette State Park is that, while the park and camping grounds are open year-round, the historic town site (and its indoor museum spaces) is opened seasonally from May to mid-October. If you're planning to camp, introducing any vehicle will require you to buy the Recreation Passport used throughout Michigan.