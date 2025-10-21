New York's Under-The-Radar Peninsula Park On The Hudson River Brims With Recreation And Unique Events
Less than 40 miles north of the lights and sounds of Midtown Manhattan sits Croton Point Park, a massive, 508-acre peninsula that sticks out into the Hudson River. On the surface, it's an excellent place to spend an afternoon or weekend, with campsites, a swimming beach, a playground, ballfields, kayak rentals, picnic spots, quiet places to relax under the shade of willow trees, and lots of grassy space to run, play, and explore. Best of all, practically every spot in the park features beautiful views of the river and the distant mountains. Spend a little more time in Croton Point Park, however, and you'll discover that it has lots more to offer than just pretty views. While there, you might just catch a glimpse of ancient history or the Hudson River's fascinating ecosystem.
Parking at Croton Point costs $10, but if you arrive by train, it's free to walk in. Reaching the park by public transit is pretty easy: It takes just over an hour to ride Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal to the Croton-Harmon Station. From there, it's just a 15-minute walk to the park. When you're planning your trip, consider checking if there are any upcoming festivals, fairs, or events in the park or at Croton Point Nature Center. Annual events like Archeology Day, Rev Fest, and EagleFest are local favorites that can help you dive deeper into this fascinating peninsula.
What to do in Croton Point Park
Whether you're looking for safety tips before your first solo hike or you've been trekking through nature for decades, the best place to start might just be the Croton Point Park Loop, an easy trail that takes hikers around the park's open grassy regions, under the trees, and along the rocky shoreline to admire the rippling Hudson River and the silhouettes of the rolling, forested mountains on the other side.
If you prefer to get out on the water, check when the sandy Croton Point Beach is open for swimming — usually during summer weekends and holidays. While some may worry about how sanitary the Hudson is, rest assured that the Riverkeeper organization regularly samples the water and gives it a cleanliness score, so not only is it monitored, but you can easily check if it's clean enough for your liking. You can also rent a kayak within the park instead.
Believe it or not, the best time to visit Croton Point Park might be in the winter. Not only have the river waves been known to freeze in architectural shapes on the riverbank, but it's also the best time to bird watch. This park might just be one of the best parks for bird lovers to visit, as it's home to species like northern harriers and short-eared owls. This is also one of the best spots in New York state to witness a bald eagle in the wild. Time your trip during the park's annual EagleFest event to go on guided walks and use spotting scopes for a better view. You can also meet birds of prey up close during educational programs.
Explore thousands of years of history by the Hudson River
When you visit Croton Point Park, you're surrounded by a rich history that dates back at least 7,000 years. There are countless oyster shells on this peninsula, and they tell a story a lot more interesting than you might expect. These are oyster middens, areas where the number of discarded oyster shells indicate early human civilization. Archeologists have studied those in Croton Point Park and believe them to date back millennia.
In the 1600s, the area was the site of an enormous village (among the largest in the region) built and inhabited by the Navish people. It later became a trading post. Those who wish to learn more about the region's people and wildlife should check out the exhibits at the Croton Point Nature Center. The park also contains wine vaults dating back to the 1800s. These arched spaces made of red brick may be the oldest of their kind in the U.S. If you want to see them for yourself, keep your eyes peeled for tours. If you happen to come to the park when none are available, you can at least view them from the outside.
Croton Point Park also played a small role during the American Revolutionary War, which is why it hosts Rev Fest, an annual event that includes battle reenactments by costumed performers firing off period-appropriate cannons and muskets. Attendees can expect to hear stories and music from the era while eating tasty snacks from the present.