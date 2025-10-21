New York's Under-The-Radar Peninsula Park On The Hudson River Brims With Recreation And Unique Events

Whether you're looking for safety tips before your first solo hike or you've been trekking through nature for decades, the best place to start might just be the Croton Point Park Loop, an easy trail that takes hikers around the park's open grassy regions, under the trees, and along the rocky shoreline to admire the rippling Hudson River and the silhouettes of the rolling, forested mountains on the other side.

If you prefer to get out on the water, check when the sandy Croton Point Beach is open for swimming — usually during summer weekends and holidays. While some may worry about how sanitary the Hudson is, rest assured that the Riverkeeper organization regularly samples the water and gives it a cleanliness score, so not only is it monitored, but you can easily check if it's clean enough for your liking. You can also rent a kayak within the park instead.

Believe it or not, the best time to visit Croton Point Park might be in the winter. Not only have the river waves been known to freeze in architectural shapes on the riverbank, but it's also the best time to bird watch. This park might just be one of the best parks for bird lovers to visit, as it's home to species like northern harriers and short-eared owls. This is also one of the best spots in New York state to witness a bald eagle in the wild. Time your trip during the park's annual EagleFest event to go on guided walks and use spotting scopes for a better view. You can also meet birds of prey up close during educational programs.