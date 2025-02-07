The Best Spots In New York State To Witness A Bald Eagle In The Wild
You might expect to see bald eagles soaring overhead when you're deep in the Alaskan wilderness, but did you know that you can see them in New York? There are spots around the state for eagle sightings, from St. Lawrence County (which is only two hours from Ottawa) to the Bronx — but a lot of the best spots to see bald eagles are along a stretch of the Hudson River. Incredibly, some of the best eagle viewing is waiting out the window of Metro-North and Amtrak trains between Albany and Croton-On-Hudson. If you're looking for the perfect place to post up and spend the day watching for these enormous birds of prey, however, communities along the river like Peekskill, Garrison, and Montrose have you covered. If you come at the right time, you can even attend the annual eagle festival in Croton Point Park.
While there aren't eagles there in the warm-weather months, in the wintertime, bald eagles leave their more northern breeding territories and fly hundreds of miles to their favorite wintering spots like the Hudson Valley. While you'll see some jagged ice on the Hudson in winter, it isn't usually frozen solid like the lakes eagles enjoy in the summer, so they can hunt for their favorite food (fish) all winter long. To see them for yourself, the Department of Environmental Conservation recommends not just keeping your eyes on the skies but also checking the treetops and looking at ice or patches of land in the river for eagles already snacking on fish that they've caught.
Spot wintering eagles from parks along the Hudson River
If you're looking for the single best place to see bald eagles, you will want to check out Croton Point Park. This is considered a vital breeding spot for bald eagles, so in the winter, you're likely to see them swooping over the icy river. Every year, the park hosts EagleFest to celebrate their return to the region, which includes programs featuring live animal ambassadors alongside birds of prey, as well as walks around the park led by experts who can point out the wild eagles and explain their behaviors.
You may also want to consider visiting the little city of Peekskill, New York. While they may not be among the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., there are two great spots for finding bald eagles here: Riverfront Green Park and China Pier at Charles Point, both of which provide excellent views of the water to watch for swooping eagles and have plenty of room to set up and relax. Your best bet is to arrive first thing in the morning or after 4 p.m. when eagles will be hunting. If you're planning to take the Metro-North train to the Peekskill train station and walk, you are better off choosing Riverfront Green Park, which is only a couple of minutes away from the station. If you're driving, though, it's very easy to visit both parks, as they're only about five minutes apart. You can even add the nearby Cortlandt Waterfront Park in Verplanck to your itinerary, which has a slightly different vantage point.
Look for eagles on wild islands
Just south of the Hudson Valley village of Cold Spring is the fascinating Constitution Island. It's a popular destination for history buffs because of its ties to the Revolutionary War, but it's also a fantastic place for spotting bald eagles. Constitution Island is a sanctuary for all manner of birds, from red-winged blackbirds to great blue herons resting along the water's edge.
The mountainous Bear Mountain State Park is also teeming with wildlife. Walking the wooded trails, you might see foxes, bears, or bobcats, but if you're looking for eagles, you'll need to venture beyond the dense forestry to Iona Island. Like Constitution Island, this little coastal island is marshy and perfect for eagles to hunt. The best way to see the spot is not from the park itself but from an overlook across the river on Route 6/202.