The Best Spots In New York State To Witness A Bald Eagle In The Wild

You might expect to see bald eagles soaring overhead when you're deep in the Alaskan wilderness, but did you know that you can see them in New York? There are spots around the state for eagle sightings, from St. Lawrence County (which is only two hours from Ottawa) to the Bronx — but a lot of the best spots to see bald eagles are along a stretch of the Hudson River. Incredibly, some of the best eagle viewing is waiting out the window of Metro-North and Amtrak trains between Albany and Croton-On-Hudson. If you're looking for the perfect place to post up and spend the day watching for these enormous birds of prey, however, communities along the river like Peekskill, Garrison, and Montrose have you covered. If you come at the right time, you can even attend the annual eagle festival in Croton Point Park.

While there aren't eagles there in the warm-weather months, in the wintertime, bald eagles leave their more northern breeding territories and fly hundreds of miles to their favorite wintering spots like the Hudson Valley. While you'll see some jagged ice on the Hudson in winter, it isn't usually frozen solid like the lakes eagles enjoy in the summer, so they can hunt for their favorite food (fish) all winter long. To see them for yourself, the Department of Environmental Conservation recommends not just keeping your eyes on the skies but also checking the treetops and looking at ice or patches of land in the river for eagles already snacking on fish that they've caught.