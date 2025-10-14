After a string of recent foldings this year, two airlines' sudden bankruptcy has left travelers stranded worldwide in recent weeks. Back in June, the news broke that Play Airlines was ending all U.S. flights (and travelers were already seeing the impact). Now, the same airline has ended all operations abroad after declaring bankruptcy. And travelers who had already purchased flights through the airline were left scrambling to find a new way home.

If you've relied on Play Airlines for budget flights in Europe in the past, those days are now over. In September, Play and Braathens Aviation shut down permanently. For both Scandinavian airlines, the sudden action left travelers with no plan after flights were cancelled without warning. While one airline did step in to help claim flights and passengers, many were left without a flight home. As Play was based in Reykjavik, Iceland, many passengers relied on the carrier for connecting flights between Europe and North America. Now, there's one less budget option available.

In 2025, multiple other budget airlines will have either shut down all of their operations or shut down operations in regions they used to cover. Smaller airlines like Ravn Alaska, Air Belgium, and SKS Airways shut down operations earlier in the year, and even big-name budget airlines like WizzAir and Qantas Airways stopped flying to and from certain countries in Asia. If you're flying to or within Asia soon and need an alternative, this Asia-based airline took the crown as the "world's best ultra low cost carrier" for 2025.