Alabama's Secret Lake Is A Serene, Sparkling Gem That's A Fishing Paradise Beloved By Generations Of Campers

There are over 100 lakes in the state of Alabama, and each of them has its own distinct features. Double Oak Lake is located in Alabama's largest state park and is a mountain paradise. Lake Guntersville is the largest lake in the state and features the best fishing in Alabama. But what about a quiet, crystal-clear lake known for its purity?

Sitting two hours west of Atlanta and two hours north of Montgomery is a beautiful lake ranked as one of the best and cleanest in Alabama. Lake Wedowee (also known as the R.L. Harris Reservoir) is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic or a boat ride on the water with some fishing gear. Participate in fishing competitions, check out the lakeside park, or just appreciate the peaceful southern scenery.

The name "Wedowee" derives from the Creek language, meaning "old water." The Creek Nation once called this area of Alabama home. After 1830, the Indigenous people began to be pushed from their homes per the Indian Removal Act. The town you see today was officially incorporated in 1836 and became the purview of European settlers. Starting in 1974, the Alabama Power Company constructed a dam on the Tallapoosa River to create a reservoir. Finished in 1983, this dam created Lake Wedowee, a pristine 10,666-acre lake. Today, it is one of the cleanest lakes in the Southeast and one of the top three best fishing lakes in Alabama. In fact, Lake Wedowee's cleanliness gives even the pristine waters of Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise, a run for its money.