Alabama's Secret Lake Is A Serene, Sparkling Gem That's A Fishing Paradise Beloved By Generations Of Campers
There are over 100 lakes in the state of Alabama, and each of them has its own distinct features. Double Oak Lake is located in Alabama's largest state park and is a mountain paradise. Lake Guntersville is the largest lake in the state and features the best fishing in Alabama. But what about a quiet, crystal-clear lake known for its purity?
Sitting two hours west of Atlanta and two hours north of Montgomery is a beautiful lake ranked as one of the best and cleanest in Alabama. Lake Wedowee (also known as the R.L. Harris Reservoir) is the perfect spot to enjoy a picnic or a boat ride on the water with some fishing gear. Participate in fishing competitions, check out the lakeside park, or just appreciate the peaceful southern scenery.
The name "Wedowee" derives from the Creek language, meaning "old water." The Creek Nation once called this area of Alabama home. After 1830, the Indigenous people began to be pushed from their homes per the Indian Removal Act. The town you see today was officially incorporated in 1836 and became the purview of European settlers. Starting in 1974, the Alabama Power Company constructed a dam on the Tallapoosa River to create a reservoir. Finished in 1983, this dam created Lake Wedowee, a pristine 10,666-acre lake. Today, it is one of the cleanest lakes in the Southeast and one of the top three best fishing lakes in Alabama. In fact, Lake Wedowee's cleanliness gives even the pristine waters of Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise, a run for its money.
Lakeside recreation at Lake Wedowee and Flat Rock Park
One major reason why Lake Wedowee is regarded as one of the best lakes in the Southeast is its large bass population. Bass is what typically attracts anglers and makes Lake Wedowee an important site of the Alabama Bass Trail 100 fishing competition; however, this spot is home to more than just bass.
Anglers can also find crappie, stripers, catfish, bream, sunfish, and bluegill. If you want to purchase a pontoon for the lake, head over to Wedowee Marine. They provide service to Lake Wedowee and the Tallapoosa River with the widest range of new and used boats in the area. There are plenty of public boat ramps and other marinas located along the lake and the Tallapoosa River, so there's no shortage of opportunities to get out on the water.
On the west side of Lake Wedowee is Flat Rock Park, a 25-acre park owned and managed by the Alabama Power Company. This day-use-only park features granite outcrops, a nature path for wildlife viewing, a lake swimming area, and a designated fishing area. It also has covered pavilions available for rent. Should you choose to traverse the nature path, keep watch for possible bald eagles and ospreys flying above. Along the lake's shoreline, you might spot a blue heron, turtles, or even otters. While there are no campgrounds for tent or trailer camping, there are multiple RV parks where people live around the lake with annual leases. Great Sky RV Park and Water's Edge RV Park host seasoned RV campers with a love for the lake. These parks only accept annual leases, so only bring your RV if you plan on staying at Lake Wedowee long-term.