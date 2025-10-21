Just Outside Reading Is A Scenic Pennsylvania Trail With Stark Cliffs, Unique Rocks, And Sublime Views

About an hour and a half from Philadelphia is Reading, Pennsylvania's once-thriving railroad city turned affordable and artsy destination. From a Japanese-inspired pagoda at the top of a mountain to a popular little museum featuring everything from Ancient Egyptian artifacts and an exhibit of 1900s-era toys, there is plenty to do around the city. However, if you're willing to go a little farther out of town, you'll find a loop trail with hours of exploring pretty Pennsylvania woods, a glimmering blue reservoir, and incredible views of the manicured fields and forest beyond from two separate peaks. This is Pulpit Rock and The Pinnacle.

This trail is actually a part of the East Coast's incredible thru-hiking adventure, the Appalachian Trail, but you won't have to figure out how to stay in touch with your loved ones while hiking Pulpit Rock and The Pinnacle. Most hikers spend about four-and-a-half hours on this route, which is definitely more than a walk in the park, but significantly less than the five to seven months that you would spend hiking the A.T. from end to end. Despite the impressive views from the high outlooks that you can see along this hike, this is not one of those trails that are only for experienced hikers. While the trail takes you up more than 1,250 feet up into the air, there aren't any grueling switchbacks or technical scrambles along this hike — though you should be prepared for steep sections and plenty of loose rocks waiting to trip you up. Make sure that you study the route, use your GPS, and keep a map on you as you explore the loop. While the trail is marked with white blazes on the trees, it's easy to take a wrong turn.